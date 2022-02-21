Blo Blow Dry Bar Heats Up Development with Three-Unit Agreement in Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a three-unit franchise agreement in the Phoenix-area. This agreement will continue the significant franchise development momentum Blo Blow Dry Bar saw in 2021 as the brand now boasts more than 140 locations opening and operating across the United States.

Leading this growth is Phoenix-native Amy Norris who spent more than 20 years in corporate America as a bank district manager. Norris and her husband also founded a non-profit, RaeRae of Light®, in memory of their daughter Reagan who was diagnosed with a critical congenital heart defect (CHD) which raises awareness on the condition and supports the Phoenix Children's Hospital. As someone who frequently has blow outs, Norris decided she wanted to bring the concept closer to home and signed on with Blo Blow Dry Bar. Norris is currently in the process of securing the location for her first bar in the Northwest Valley area, which she hopes will open by the end of 2022.

"One aspect I am so excited about is that I truly enjoy and believe in this concept," said Norris. "I shared an instant connection to Blo Blow Dry Bar and their team so I knew I wanted to join the Blo family. I've seen firsthand how much women enjoy getting blow outs, but my bars will also bring growth to the Phoenix market and employment opportunities for its community members. I can't imagine a more perfect fit."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"Arizona is one of our target markets with five areas currently available for development," said Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Amy's knowledge of the Phoenix area and passion for the business makes her a great fit to help fuel expansion in the area, and we are excited to see all of her success."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"This partnership will introduce a new community to our catwalk-quality blow outs," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We have seen tremendous growth within the last year – proven by our successful business model, strong culture and exceptional franchisees. We are consistently looking for more great franchisees like Amy, and look forward to what 2022 brings for the brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

