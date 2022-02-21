The Roof Masters First to offer Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to San Diego GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roof Masters, a leading California roofing company, is one of the first in Southern California to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in San Diego.

"Our company focuses on creating a happier and healthier environment for all," said Rosa Verdugo, co-owner of The Roof Masters. "We strongly believe that happy customers come from installing a roof homeowners know, trust, and can depend on for the lifetime of the roof. They get all of those reassurances and more from GAF Energy's Timberline Solar Energy Shingle."

"The Roof Masters have been installing roofs for a long time, they know what they're doing, and they will only sell the best," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "That's why I'm thrilled that we're able to work with The Roof Masters to provide San Diego with this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://socalroofmasters.com .

About The Roof Masters

Roofing is one of the most important investments you can make. Improper, aged or substandard roofing can lead to a host of other more expensive problems. If you are selling your property, a well-chosen roof can yield a solid return on your investment. Whatever your budget or design desires, whether you want architectural shingles, tile roof installation or something in between, a Roof Master consultant will work with you to make it a reality.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content:

SOURCE GAF Energy