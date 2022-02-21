Lightweight, compact and adjustable height platform provides up to 9' reach; Innovative Quick Link Technology allows professionals to connect multiple platforms with no tools required for superior performance and increased applications

Werner Introduces the Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform, Going Where Other Platforms Can't Lightweight, compact and adjustable height platform provides up to 9' reach; Innovative Quick Link Technology allows professionals to connect multiple platforms with no tools required for superior performance and increased applications

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, introduces the new Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform. This new work platform adjusts from 20" to 30" high on both sides, providing up to a 9' reach, making it easier and safer for professionals to work on uneven surfaces and stairways. The 47" x 14" work platform offers users a larger work surface that remains compact and easy to transport. Additionally, the new Werner Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform features innovative Quick Link Technology, allowing two or more platforms to be linked with no tools required.

"At Werner, we are continually evolving the design of our products to ensure professionals have the tools they need to safely and effectively complete their jobsite tasks," said Carla Ramalho, Senior Product Manager at WernerCo. "With the ability to connect two or more platforms for an expanded work surface, and wide-stance feet for a solid foundation, the new Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform is a best-in-class solution that offers users the stability, flexibility, and peace of mind to get the job done."

Redefining the Jobsite With Innovation & Safety In Mind

Werner's family of Adjustable Platforms has an established reputation for innovation and versatility, and the new Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform builds on that legacy.

The new Linking Pro Platform can be configured to 10 unique height positions with one-handed adjustments to address the multiple needs for any job. Wide, non-marring feet provide stability without manual adjustment, while the Quick Link Technology allows for two more platforms to be easily connected, eliminating the need for additional tools.

The Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform features dual self-locking legs that securely lock when opened for safety and again when closed for easy transportation and storage. The EASY-GRAB handle makes it simple to carry the work platform quickly around the jobsite. The platform has a 300-pound load capacity and features plastic bumpers on the deck and legs for use on stairs, without damaging finished surfaces.

The Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform is ANSI and OSHA Certified and is now available nationwide. To learn more, watch the video about the new Adjustable & Linking Pro Platform. For more information about Werner's family of Adjustable Platform solutions, please visit https://www.wernerco.com/us/products/ladders/work-platforms/APSeries.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full imine of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

