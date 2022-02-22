Epson Introduces New Document Scanner with Built-In Networking Connectivity for Paper-Intensive Businesses

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether in the office or remote, work is becoming more dispersed, increasing the demand for networking technologies, like wireless document scanning solutions, to enhance collaborative productivity in fast-paced business environments. Epson America, one of the fastest growing scanner brands in America, today introduced the DS-790WN wireless network color document scanner featuring versatile connectivity. Designed for reliability and ease of use in a wide range of industries such as government, service bureau, higher education, finance, and healthcare corporations, the DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans at fast speeds so businesses can manage documents with confidence.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The demand for efficient document management and seamless integration into workflows continues to grow, and the need for network scanners has never been more apparent," said Tim Anderson, group product manager, Epson America. "The newest addition to Epson's award-winning document scanner portfolio, the DS-790WN comes equipped with robust features including network connectivity and an intuitive touchscreen panel so businesses can easily scan and share high volumes of documents PC-free."

The DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans up to 45ppm/90ipm1 with a peak daily duty cycle up to 7,000 sheets,2 one-pass duplex scanning, and a high-volume 100-page ADF that accommodates business and ID cards and sheets up to 8.5 by 240 inches. Built to support collaborative workgroups, the DS-790WN includes a 4.3" color LCD touchscreen and built-in LAN and wireless connectivity to easily access multiple scan jobs or scan to a USB drive, e-mail, network3 or cloud storage services4,5 such as Dropbox®, Evernote®, and Google Drive™4,5 – without the need for a computer. Individual user authentication6 via the touchscreen or an optional card reader7 provides to access personal usage records and custom scan settings to ensure hassle-free scanning.

With seamless compatibility with most existing document management systems, the DS-790WN features integrated TWAIN and ISIS® drivers and includes OCR software to easily create searchable PDFs and customizable Office documents.3 Users can also scan with mobile devices using the Epson Smart Panel® app8 on iOS® or Android™.

Availability and Support

The DS-790WN (MSRP $849) is available now through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. With industry-leading support, Epson commercial document scanners include a 3-year limited warranty with Advanced Exchange program including Next-Business-Day Shipping.9 For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/document-scanners-for-business.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

2 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 45 ppm and an assumed daily use time. Scan speed varies depending on network conditions.

3 With Epson Document Capture and Epson Scan software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac.

4 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson Smart Panel app; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

5 Epson Connect™ account and activation required.

6 With Document Capture Pro Server Authentication Edition software running on a Windows Server. Network connection is required.

7 Compatible card readers are sold separately.

8 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download and compatible mobile device. Data usage fees may apply.

9 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty. Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be placed and processed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON and Epson Smart Panel are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Excel, PowerPoint and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.