Everise Names Kevin Bottoms as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a technology-driven customer experience (CX) service provider, announced today the appointment of Kevin Bottoms as Chief Revenue Officer. As an accomplished leader in the technology and managed services sector, Bottoms will focus on enhancing the company's go-to-market strategies, innovating processes, and driving new client partnerships to increase revenue for Everise.

"Kevin is joining Everise at a significant inflection point for our business. Our clients need flexible and responsive partners in supporting the journey of their customers. As the world is still coming to understand the full capabilities and benefits of geographically dispersed, remote team members, they are also seeking innovative solutions and compelling ideas to stay competitive," said Everise Founder and CEO, Sudhir Agarwal. "Kevin has a proven track record helping existing and potential clients achieve their desired business outcomes by pushing the boundaries of technology-driven BPO solutions."

Bottoms has 30 years of experience working with high-performing sales teams and joins Everise following 10 years at TELUS International as Global Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure, Bottoms supported the company as they expanded from 9,000 to 62,000 team members and drove consistent year-over-year growth. Earlier in his career, Bottoms served in leadership roles at Convergys, Intradiem (formerly Knowlagent) and Reflectent Software.

As a provider of omnichannel customer support solutions, Everise's clients include some of the most influential companies in healthcare, smart home, technology, travel and hospitality, financial services, logistics, and retail. Since its founding, Everise has built a people-first culture that champions innovative ideas and creates world-class customer experiences.

"I'm thrilled to take on this role with Everise, at a time when businesses across all industries are seeking new ways to drive value and achieve outcomes while simultaneously lowering their risks and costs to serve their customers," said Bottoms. "Everise has built an impressive people-focused culture and a solutions portfolio that brings together innovative technologies and high-performing talent. Our business is primed for growth and I'm looking forward to working alongside our global team to deliver differentiated results for our clients and their customers."

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most-loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

