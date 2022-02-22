EyeYon Medical Appoints Dr. Sharon Bakalash MD, PhD As Chief Medical Officer

EyeYon Medical expands global clinical trials following the success of the EndoArt® and appoints Dr. Sharon Bakalash to lead overall clinical and medical activity

NES ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeYon Medical, a leading start-up company that develops innovative ophthalmic medical devices, announces Dr. Bakalash as Chief Medical Officer of EyeYon Medical. Dr. Bakalash is a seasoned biotechnology entrepreneur and an ophthalmic surgeon with more than two decades of demonstrated leadership in business, science, and medicine.

Dr Sharon Bakalash, EyeYon Medical’s Chief Medical Officer (PRNewswire)

Dr. Bakalash comments: "I am excited about being a part of a dedicated team focused on the development of both the revolutionary EndoArt® – a first of its kind synthetic corneal endothelium, and the HyperCL™. I look forward to applying my experience in clinical development and medical affairs to show how these cutting-edge technologies answer age-old unmet needs in anterior segment surgeries."

Nahum Ferera, CEO & Co-Founder of EyeYon Medical said: "I am honored to have Dr. Sharon Bakalash as a leader for our global clinical activity, after successful demonstration of both safety and efficacy of the innovative EndoArt® & HyperCL™, the upcoming years will include extensive clinical activity. There is no better person than Sharon to lead these breakthrough innovations. I've known Sharon for years and her experience, professionalism, and personality is a perfect match for EyeYon Medical's multi-talented team."

Before this step in, Dr. Bakalash headed several biotechnology companies in the ophthalmic space, including TissueGen - a drug delivery company located in Dallas, Texas. She also served as the chief medical officer of Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision for several years and is the founder of SB Strategic Development Consultants Group, which provides clinical development, strategic planning and business development guidance. During these stints, she's worked closely with start-ups, venture funds, and global pharma companies, across the pharmaceutical, drug delivery and surgical device arenas.

Prior to that, Dr. Bakalash served in various roles of increased responsibilities within the pharmaceutical industry. In her last role at Novartis, she was responsible for the US early development portfolio for both Ophthalmology and ENT-forming development strategies, enabling pipeline enrichment from both external and internal innovation. Earlier on, she headed business development at Alcon, where she evaluated, negotiated, and oversaw numerous transactions - spanning acquisitions, joint ventures, and a wide variety of co-development frameworks.

Dr. Bakalash was a part of the Harvard University Office of Technology Development (http://otd.harvard.edu/), out-licensing innovations stemming from the medical school. Dr. Bakalash holds an MD from Ben Gurion University, a PhD in Neuroimmunology from the Weizmann Institute of Science, and a business degree from Northeastern University. Dr. Bakalash has also completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

About EyeYon Medical

EyeYon Medical is a start-up company developing a variety of ophthalmic products for vision-threatening conditions. EyeYon Medical's flagship product is an Artificial Endothelial Layer - EndoArt®, a synthetic implant, attached to the posterior corneal surface to treat chronic corneal edema secondary to endothelial dysfunction. EyeYon Medical also developed the HyperCL™, an FDA-approved unique contact lens that acts as a premium therapeutic contact lens for a variety of corneal conditions which require eye drop treatment. For more information, please visit EyeYon Medical.

