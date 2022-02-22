GREEN GOO SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE PERSONAL CARE AISLES WITH NEW "PLANTS FOR YOUR PITS" HERBAL DEODORANT LINE <span class="legendSpanClass">Plant-based body care brand launches three new natural deodorants aimed at helping enhance cognitive function and support the immune system</span>

LYONS, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-owned body care brand Green Goo , under parent company Sierra Sage Herbs, is excited to introduce its revolutionary new line of herbal deodorants, Plants for Your Pits . Developed over a number of years and utilizing its proprietary lipid-infusion process to maximize potency and purity, Green Goo's Plants for Your Pits deodorants are formulated with a variety of specially-selected plants, herbs, and pure essential oils to not only minimize wetness and control odor, but, most notably, to help enhance cognitive function, support the immune system, and provide balance and calm.





Green Goo Logo - Plants with Purpose (PRNewswire)

"The Plants for Your Pits deodorants are a radical departure from traditional deodorants in the marketplace..."

The Plants for Your Pits deodorant line, which does not include aluminum or baking soda, is currently available in three varieties (2.25 oz. oval, MSRP $10.99):

Clarity + Focus has the bright, crisp aroma of grapefruit, a natural astringent and stimulant rich in beta carotene and lycopene. Balanced with ginger and patchouli, and fortified with a vitamin- and antioxidant-rich infusion of rosemary, sage, and ginkgo biloba, this botanical blend helps invigorate your mind, elevate your mood, and sharpen your senses.



"Our Plants for Your Pits deodorant line was born while exploring ways in which we could expand the overall health and wellness benefits of everyday products," said Green Goo CEO and co-founder Jodi Scott. "While studying the transdermal absorption of botanicals through the skin and understanding increased absorption rates in our armpit area, composed mainly of soft tissue and a large number of lymph nodes which are an important part of our body's immune system, we challenged ourselves to create a deodorant line that could do so much more than simply reduce wetness and manage odor. The Plants for Your Pits deodorants are a radical departure from traditional deodorants in the marketplace in that they combine botanical ingredients and essential oils to also help enhance the way we think and feel."

Green Goo proudly donates $.05 of every deodorant sold to Keep A Breast Foundation . To learn more, please visit GreenGoo.com .

About Sierra Sage Herbs:

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 90,000 points of distribution around the US including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more please visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

Green Goo - Plants for Your Pits Deodorants: Relax + Adapt, Immunity + Defense, Clarity + Focus (PRNewswire)

Sierra Sage Herbs Founders -- Jodi Scott, Jennifer Scott, Kathy Scott (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs