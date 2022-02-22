HIRU CORPORATION -- 4th Quarter Revenue Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation, would like to announce 4th quarter ended revenues of $976,544 USD and a significant increase in our asset base as shown on our current balance sheet.

The Company had previously reported anticipated revenues for the fourth quarter of $1,000,000 USD. The 4th quarter revenue results were almost 4 times the revenue booked for 3rd quarter ended 2021. Again, the Company met its mark and fully expects this trend will continue off into the foreseeable future.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We were just under our predicted revenue for 4th quarter ended 2021. We fully expect that during calendar year 2022 we will increase top line revenues each quarter as we move forward to full production of our current bottling lines and the additional line that is going online this week. The future of the Company is solid and our continued growth in all areas of our business operations is exciting to say the least."

The Company expects revenues to increase to approximately $1,500,000 USD for the end of the 1st quarter of 2022 and will hit $3,000,000 USD for the end of the 2nd quarter of 2022. The continued revenue growth is a direct result of our new bottling lines being in full productions allowing us to meet our contractual requirements with our new and growing client base."

Ms. Gavin further stated… "Additionally, we would like to announce that we are processing the final documents with our legal counsel and our stock transfer agent to cancel the 288,012,618 shares of Common Stock that we announced in late November 2021. When this is completed, we will notify the public that it has been completed and the amount is deducted from our issued and outstanding common stock by our new transfer agent, Empire Stock Transfer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New issued and outstanding common stock will be 1,4650,1659,677 which is a 16.47% decrease."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

