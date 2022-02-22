Industry Experts Promote Industrial Careers During Engineering Week 2022

BELLMAWR, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Week is a national celebration and this year it's taking place during the week of February 21. It is an opportunity for the manufacturing industry to promote modern engineering and manufacturing while breaking down the stigma surrounding industrial careers. Workforce challenges are among the top issues facing the manufacturing industry. The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) will be taking an interactive approach to Engineering Week at the Chris DePace Training Center in Bellmawr, NJ.

School administrators, students, and manufacturing leaders are invited to present, educate, and engage with each other while getting "hands-on" experience with innovative training technologies. This invitation-only event is a way for students and educators to see the value of a career in the manufacturing field.

"What we're looking to do for them (New Jersey School Districts) is provide a hands-on experience and a foundational knowledge that they would need to operate and function on a manufacturing floor or environment," NJMEP Pro-Action Education Network & Workforce Development Manager, Larry Banks notes. "As the students come into our program and come visit our Bellmawr office, they get to touch the CNC machines. They get to use the augmented reality welding equipment, so they get a feel for what it feels like to be a welder and that way it introduces them to the real manufacturing experience. It introduces them to what is possible and what we're looking to provide them with."

"The National Society for Professional Engineers was actually putting together an opportunity to ensure that there's a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce. So, we wanted the ability to be able to increase understanding and interest in engineering but also technology careers within those areas. Our Engineering Day event was established through that opportunity," Workforce Development and Pro-Action Education Network Director, F. Christian Mdeway explains. "Guest speakers include; Patricia Clark, Lockheed Martin's Naval Combat and Missile Defense Chief Engineer, Tariq Ross, Camden Shipyard and Maritime Museum Structural Engineer; representatives from Fizzy Labs, and Rowan University; Holtec International Inc.; Edmunds Optics and Firmenich will be in attendance to give a first-hand perspective to attendees. We are honoring the vision for a diverse, well equipped, and educated engineering and STEM workforce by providing national credentialing and competitive career pathways to employment."

Engineering Week was originally created by the National Society for Professional Engineers to cultivate a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce. These kinds of celebrations are the ideal way to help young adults and students engage with industry leaders and be aware of the career paths available in the manufacturing space. Manufacturing is a STEM-driven industry, and the Garden State is home to over 11,000 manufacturing companies looking for new talent at their technology-driven production facilities. NJMEP will continue to connect manufacturers, educators, students, and industry partners through events like Engineering Week all year long to ensure the entire industry is working toward developing a new, highly motivated manufacturing workforce.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth and Workforce Development.

