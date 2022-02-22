Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse

InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Cargo Strap Winch & Load Bar (CHK-112)

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are truck drivers and we are very familiar with the dangers presented when tightening down straps on flatbed trailer loads," said one of two inventors, from Joliet, Ill. "We thought there could be a safer way, so we invented the SCOTT WINCH & BAR. Our design provides a solid, reliable connection and it could help speed up the process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to tighten cargo strap winches on flatbed trailers. In doing so, it reduces the risk of unexpected slippage and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-modified-cargo-strap-winch--load-bar-chk-112-301486649.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.