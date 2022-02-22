Mediant Launches Investor Communications Platform for Bank Custody Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations, funds and investment managers, has rolled out an enhanced digital solution supporting all post-trade communications for custodian banks on a single, integrated platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Mediant) (PRNewswire)

"Custodian banks have long wanted a consolidated platform that has the flexibility to securely handle all post-trade investor communications while expediting their processes and workflows," said Arthur Rosenzweig, Chief Executive Officer of Mediant. "We are committed to advancing the digital transformation of investor communications for our bank clients. As such, we have created a transparent and streamlined way for custodian banks to manage global and domestic proxy voting, reorg events and other shareholder communications—while rapidly responding to evolving regulatory requirements and client needs."

Mediant's bank platform includes automated digital workflows for the following functionalities:

Proxy processing, distribution, tabulation, and reporting.

Corporate-action processing, distribution, and election capture.

Trade confirmations.

Post-sale prospectus delivery.

Account statements.

Notices and other shareholder and bondholder communications.

A key component of Mediant's MIC suite of digital solutions, the new MIC Custody Operations Manager includes first-of-their-kind industry innovations, such as providing a single dashboard for proxy and reorg events across all global markets; tracking proxy voting by issuer, client and investment manager; and displaying proof of digital or printed document delivery.

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to banks, brokers, corporate issuers, and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable banks and brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle—from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Attanasio

JConnelly for Mediant

(973) 934-5100

mediant@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mediant