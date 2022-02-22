Navitas GaN ICs "Electrify Our World™" in Haitong International Investor Conference New gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs enable 3x faster charging, longer range, lower costs, and lower CO2 emissions than legacy silicon

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation at Haitong International's Investor Conference being held virtually at 10pm EST February 28th (US) / 11am March 1st (Hong Kong) 2022.

"We’re grateful to Haitong for this chance to update investors on GaN, which is not only a critical enabling technology for customers like Lenovo, Xiaomi and Dell, it’s a crucial sustainability factor too – saving 4 kg CO2 for every GaN IC shipped.” said Mr. Sheridan. (PRNewswire)

Navitas is making fast progress to the higher-power expansion markets of data center, solar and EV.

Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder will make an introduction in English, followed by main presentation and Q&A in Mandarin by Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. These GaNFast™ power ICs become easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks and deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions. An estimated $13.1B electrification opportunity includes mobile fast chargers and adapters, data centers, solar energy, and EV.

To access the conference, investors may register in advance via email to Janice Cheung, Equity Sales and Trading Department at Haitong International Securities (janice.mw.cheung@htisec.com).

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

