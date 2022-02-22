RAPID RECON LAUNCHES RECON CONNECT™ AND OTHER DEALERSHIP SOFTWARE PRODUCTIVITY & CONVENIENCE TOOLS AT NADA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon will announce several new productivity and convenience tools at NADA '22 next month in Las Vegas. Rapid Recon will unveil:

Recon Connect™ is a complimentary browser extension for all Rapid Recon customers through Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. It seamlessly delivers an instant-touch snapshot connection from Rapid Recon into commonly used inventory management, CRM, and service platforms, including, but not limited to:

vAuto iPacket Cars.com Autotrader CarGurus TrueCar Mobile Dealer Data AutoAp Dealer.com National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Xtime Your Retail Website

When Recon Connect users float the computer device pointer over the inventory VIN in these productivity tools, a Rapid Recon summary of that vehicle's availability, status, and location pops up on the viewing screen. Another click expands this summary, providing more detail, including reconditioning costs, vehicle stage, safety recall information, and more.

Recon Intake Form™ enables capturing at the point of onboarding observed vehicle cosmetic condition items needing reconditioning attention. Aides in staging and work and labor assignment.

Recon Edge™ Is an exceptional one-on-one master-level performance efficiency troubleshooting service (additional fee) for auto dealers using Rapid Recon reconditioning workflow software to ensure continuous improvement in their operation. Recon Edge troubleshooters know dealers' pains, understand their challenges – and excel at resolving past performance and efficiency humps.

Rapid Recon Certified Partner Program cites companies whose products or services bring measurable value to users of Rapid Recon software. Among these companies are AutoAp, the leading automotive safety recall-management software company; Auto iPacket, an ultimate digital vehicle display, merchandising, and information company that builds transparency and value into a dealership's used cars; and Mobile Dealer Data, real-time dealership asset tracking technologies.

For demos of Rapid Recon and these new tools, visit Rapid Recon at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in Las Vegas, March 11-13, Booth 4731W. www.rapidrecon.com

Rapid Recon is the #1 leader in enabling auto dealers to achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicators time to line (T2L®) and average days in recon (ADR®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout their auto dealerships. www.rapidrecon.com

Contact:

Anthony Greenhalgh

anthony@rapidrecon.com

435.990.5610

Auto Reconditioning Time-to-Line (T2L) Creator Rapid Recon celebrates 10 years with introduction at NADA '20 of two new workflow accountability and productivity products and release of latest vehicle inventory turn business book, Inventory is a Waste. (PRNewsfoto/Rapid Recon) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rapid Recon