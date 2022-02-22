SoftwareReviews Names the Top Business Intelligence Software for 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Business Intelligence & Analytics Data Quadrant Awards. Five providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

Business Intelligence & Analytics software supports decision making by arranging and visualizing data, building analytical models to provide meaningful perspectives, identifying trends, and evaluating possible scenarios, presenting results as reports and dashboards.

The best Business Intelligence software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) score of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Business Intelligence Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Tableau, +87 NEF, ranked high for data exploration and visualization.



Dundas BI, +85 NEF, has been recognized for including personalized executive dashboards.



Microsoft Power BI, +85 NEF, performed well with its excellent collaboration features.

The 2022 Midmarket Business Intelligence Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Zoho Analytics, +89 NEF, is loved by its customers for providing exceptional self-service and ad hoc capabilities.



Dundas BI, +85 NEF, ranked high for including personalized executive dashboards and data exploration and visualization.



Microsoft Power BI, +85 NEF, has been recognized for including technician administration features that allow the technicians to submit forms and manage workflows using codeless customizations.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

