Spectrum Enterprise Enhances Managed Network Edge Solution with Remote Access and Multi-Cloud Connectivity Options New Enhancements Deliver Greater Productivity for Office, Remote and Mobile Workers with a Range of Managed Network Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced three new enhancements to Managed Network Edge (MNE), a managed network solution based on the Cisco Meraki cloud-based platform, that simplifies the implementation and management of single and multi-location local area networks (LAN) / wide area networks (WAN).

The MNE enhancements which include Remote Access, Teleworker and Virtual Edge, make it easier for network users to have access to their corporate network, regardless of their location, and simplifies the management of these users for IT teams.

"The Spectrum Enterprise Managed Network Edge enhancements expand our managed offerings to include managing end users who connect to public clouds, private clouds or the corporate wide area network," said Bob Schroeder, vice president, enterprise data product management, Spectrum Enterprise. "Through our collaboration with Cisco, Spectrum Enterprise is now one of the first network providers to add the Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client into a managed Meraki solution."

With these new product enhancements, Spectrum Enterprise can better help clients modernize their networks to be more competitive in a hybrid work environment with reinvented workspaces.

Here are more details about the new MNE enhancements:

Remote Access enables remote workers to easily and securely connect to their corporate network by utilizing the Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client application. The application creates an encrypted tunnel back to the client's network where internet bound traffic receives additional firewall and unified threat management protection.

Teleworker provides a simple, secure hardware gateway between a remote worker's devices and the MNE network. It enables an in-office network experience, traffic prioritization and faster access to internet-based applications. This also extends the visibility, control and IT policy enforcement of the MNE network to a worker's remote environment.

Virtual Edge delivers simple and secure connectivity to business-critical applications by leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. With this capability, organizations can connect to their public cloud instance and experience the benefits of traffic prioritization and application aware routing.

According to ATLANTIC-ACM's 2021 North American Business Connectivity survey, "Remote Access and Virtual Desktop" was the top networking priority going forward, with 39% of respondents reporting an increased focus.

"In the post pandemic work environment of remote, hybrid, and in-office employees, business customers need scalable and secure networking solutions," said Charlie Reed, Partner of ATLANTIC-ACM. "The Spectrum Enterprise enhanced MNE solution with integrated remote access and cloud access services aligns well with the needs of IT professionals supporting increasingly distributed applications and end users."

Delivered over the Cisco Meraki platform, MNE seamlessly integrates connectivity, network management, security solutions and real time monitoring via a cloud-based management portal. Designed for mid-market and large enterprises, MNE is packaged with a range of network connectivity and communication options and comes included with proactive monitoring, 24/7/365 support, Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and professional installation.

"In order to provide productive, hybrid workforce experiences, organizations require a secure network with the flexibility to adapt to constant change," said Lawrence Huang, Vice President of Product Management at Cisco Meraki. "Spectrum Enterprise Managed Network Edge ensures enterprises stay ahead of the curve by continually incorporating new security and network management capabilities built on Meraki's simple, secure and intelligent platform."

From 2017-2021 alone, Charter invested over $40 billion in infrastructure and technology – contributing significantly to the US economy. These investments, combined with new applications and managed services, have made it easier for clients to modernize their networks and address a wide range of business and technology challenges.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

