SRP Environmental Names Chad Hyman as Chief Executive Officer

SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that SRP Environmental (SRP) announces a transition of leadership. Mr. Chad Hyman has been appointed to assume the role and responsibilities as SRP's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 4, 2022. Founder and former CEO, Keith Sampson, will continue to support the company as Chief Visionary Officer (CVO).

Mr. Hyman brings 19 years of leadership and invaluable operational knowledge as he enters his new role. Mr. Hyman has spent the last decade leveraging both his operational knowledge and formal education to perform research, author/publish case studies, and provide cost-efficient and effective controls for exposures. Colleagues describe him as a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams. Most recently, Mr. Hyman served as SRP's Chief Operating Officer from September of 2020 to February of 2022 and Corporate CIH from October of 2017 until August of 2021.

"We are confident that Chad will take the company to new heights based on his track record of success in this industry and SRP," Sampson said. "My role as CVO will allow me to explore strategic partnerships to support SRP's growth and organic expansion objectives as well as focus on the future by working with Chad to implement the framework necessary to support the company and team members."

Mr. Sampson founded SRP in February of 1996 in Shreveport, Louisiana, as he recognized a need for environmental compliance within Northwest Louisiana. Fast forward to 2022, he has grown the company from a small local business to a nationally known environmental, industrial hygiene, and safety compliance firm with operations in 13 states, servicing the entire United States. Notable recognitions include a five-time appearance on the INC 5000 of America's Top Private Companies List since 2012.

SRP continues to serve as an industry expert, positioned to lead the way in providing innovative services and deliverables that meet our clients' evolving environmental and safety compliance requirements. The company aims to increase the geographic footprint by further reinvesting in the business infrastructure and advanced technology initiatives via growth fueled by strategic acquisitions, organic expansion, and personnel education.

"Within my career, I have had the privilege of working alongside Keith for almost a decade. During this time, I have witnessed the dedication Keith not only has for SRP but also his passion for realizing the 'SRP Dream' that began 26 years ago," Hyman said. "As acting CEO, I aspire to bring that same passion and dedication to the table while inspiring each of our team members to do the same. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate."

About SRP Environmental:

SRP Environmental is a multi-disciplinary, compliance-based environmental, health and safety provider serving a diverse group of industries. SRP's mission is to provide the highest quality, ethical, and economical solutions by industry experts for the protection of human health and environmental sustainability. They support companies nationwide in Insurance & Restoration, Oil & Gas, Agricultural, Chemical, Manufacturing, Health Care, and Federal and State/Local Governments. SRP has leveraged its diverse knowledge base to ensure that clients comply with applicable environmental, industrial hygiene, and safety regulations. Their team is comprised of environmental scientists, certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals, toxicologists, and professional engineers. Utilizing a team approach to compliance allows their experts on staff to deliver superior customer service and act as a single resource for environmental and safety compliance.

Founded in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1996, SRP currently has 18 locations throughout Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

Contact:

Public Relations

Katy Whittington

Director of Marketing

katy@srpenvironmental.net

Office: (318) 222-2364

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Keith Sampson, MS

Chief Visionary Officer

k.sampson@srpenvironmental.net

Chad Hyman, MS, CIH, CSP

Chief Executive Officer

chad@srpenvironmental.net

