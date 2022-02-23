Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q21 and 2021. 

Net income amounted to R$6.2 billion, a 30.6% increase from 2020, with the largest customer base ever

R$ million

 4Q21

 4Q20

% y-o-y

2021

2020

% y-o-y








Net Operating Revenues

11.501

11.193

2,8

44.033

43.126

2,1

Core Revenue

10.415

9.828

6,0

39.319

37.030

6,2

Mobile Revenue

7.847

7.569

3,7

29.376

28.421

3,4

Fixed Core Revenue

2.568

2.259

13,7

9.942

8.609

15,5

Non-Core Revenue

1.086

1.365

(20,4)

4.714

6.096

(22,7)

Total Costs

(6.568)

(6.316)

4,0

(26.005)

(25.394)

2,4

Reported Total Costs

(6.568)

(6.316)

4,0

(25.025)

(25.318)

(1,2)

Recurring EBITDA

4.933

4.877

1,2

18.027

17.733

1,7

Recurring EBITDA Margin

42,9%

43,6%

(0,7) p.p.

40,9%

41,1%

(0,2) p.p.

Reported EBITDA

4.933

4.877

1,2

19.007

17.808

6,7

    Reported EBITDA Margin %

42,9%

43,6%

(0,7) p.p.

43,2%

41,3%

1,9 p.p.

Net Income

2.628

1.293

103,2

6.229

4.771

30,6








Capex  | Ex- IFRS 16

2.339

2.429

(3,7)

8.685

8.685

11,5

Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments

737

708

4,1

7.438

7.438

(18,6)








Total Subscribers (thousand)

98.760

95.051

3,9

98.760

98.760

3,9

Core Subscribers

90.373

84.507

6,9

90.373

90.373

6,9

Non-Core Subscribers

8.387

10.544

(20,5)

8.387

8.387

(20,5)

Mobile customer base reached 83.9 million accesses, +5.4 million compared to 4Q20, the highest historical level. Postpaid accesses reached 49.6 million, representing 59.1% of the total mobile customer base.

Vivo reached 4.6 million (+36.4% y-o-y) homes connected with FTTH, 1.2 million net additions in 2021. Currently, Vivo's FTTH coverage is available in 327 cities (+61 cities in 2021), with 19.6 million homes passed.

Net revenue increased +2.8% y-o-y, with higher representativeness of the core businesses which now accounts for 90.6% (+2.7 p.p.) of total revenues. Mobile revenue grew 3.7% y-o-y driven by postpaid (3.9% y-o-y) and handset sales (+8.8% y-o-y). Core fixed revenue was boosted by the 31.2% y-o-y increase in FTTH revenues.

Total Costs increased 4.0% in the year, below inflation (IPCA-12M), which rose 10.1%. Given the controlled provisioning for bad debt, digitalization and efficiency initiatives, costs from operations had a -1.6% decline y-o-y.

EBITDA totaled R$4,933 million (+1.2% y-o-y) in 4Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 42.9%.

Net income totaled R$6.2 billion, (+30.6% y-o-y) and Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments amounted R$7.4 billion in 2021, reflecting an efficient financial management. Dividend distribution of R$6.3 billion, representing a dividend yield of 7.7% and dividend payout of 101%.

Approval of the new Share Buyback Program and of the cancellation of treasury shares (14,046,652 shares or 0.83% of the capital stock).

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4q21-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301488057.html

