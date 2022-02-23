AN INTIMATES INNOVATION INTRODUCING BODIFY™:

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) ("Chico's FAS" or the "Company") today announces that, in furthering its commitment to creating bras that combine quality, comfort, and innovation, leading intimates brand Soma® is gearing up to launch a game-changing new bra: BodifyTM. Launching on February 23, 2022, BodifyTM is an advanced Smart Bra™ that adapts to accommodate a woman's unique, often fluctuating, body.

The average woman's breast size can change throughout the month because of slight weight changes, water retention, hormonal shifts and more, meaning even a good bra can begin digging and gaping practically overnight. BodifyTM addresses this and other common bra fit issues using patent-pending technologies, high-performance materials and new-to-market design to deliver a bra that stretches and changes with each woman's shape and size.

Soma® constructs bras with solutions that are designed to eliminate the bra challenges women face every day. To create the BodifyTM bra, the brand surveyed 1,500 loyal customers about the top fit issues they experience, and what was most important to them when shopping for their next bra.

Soma's design team quickly discovered that there was a void in the market for options that delivered reliable comfort and support and an accurate, flexible fit while maintaining a flattering appearance over the course of a bra's life cycle.

Soma® set out to achieve the perfect fit that evolves with a woman's ever-changing shape. This resulted in BodifyTM - a bra that offers flexibility in custom-fit cups that allow for natural changes in breast size or asymmetry, a no-dig band and underarm structure for a smooth look and fit, as well as lightweight features that promote airflow and added comfort.

"At Soma, creating beautiful, solution-driven products is at the core of what we do," says Holly Wilson, Soma Vice President Design, "The launch of Bodify marks our most innovative bra offering to date, truly designed with what women want and need in mind. Through this debut, we are changing how women shop for bras and the overall wearer experience by delivering an option that was made to fit her unique shape and size, not the other way around. We are so excited to continue listening to women, embracing their struggles and applying innovation to create the most beautiful solutions. Bodify is just the beginning."

The patent-pending Flexicup Pad Technology found in the Bodify cups is made from a self-adjusting material that flexes and recovers to adapt as a woman's body shifts throughout the month. When body heat is applied, the material softens and becomes more pliable, promoting a customizable stretch that tailors itself to match breast density, size and shape. This elasticity prevents the neckline from cutting in and conforms to each breast without gaping.

Complementing the Flexicup Pad Technology, Soma's patent-pending floating cup construction offers additional flexibility, natural lift and cooling benefits. The inner mesh panel beneath the cups promotes breathability, alleviating overheating while allowing the cup to adjust to the body. Ultimately, the construction of the BodifyTM bra takes the pressure off the bra straps to provide independent support and appropriate lift, eliminating digging or slipping.

The launch of BodifyTM marks first-to-market technology and construction combined with a specialized stretch that delivers on unprecedented bra fit and comfort she can count on. This bra takes the guesswork out of finding a bra that works for your unique size and shape.

Other solution-focused features of the BodifyTM bra include: no-slip straps crafted with a soft spandex gripper; an adjustable, double layered back strap for a smoother appearance; soft casing underwire support; and four-column hook and eye clasps for added customization.

The Bodify bra will officially launch on February 23, 2022 and will be available for purchase on Soma.com for $68.00. Sizes range from 34-38B-DDD ; 40C-DDD and comes in 6 colorways (Warm Amber, Black. Hush, Pale Sand, Gray Ink, Wild Lavender & Pinot Noir).

Founded in 2004, Soma® has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma's all-women-led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel both beautiful and confident. Now, there are over 250 boutiques and outlets nationwide, a monthly catalogue and 24/7 shopping at soma.com or on the new Soma Intimates® App available for download on the Apple Store. For more information, please visit us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook #SomaStartsWithMe.

