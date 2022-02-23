Autoliv to collaborate with Polestar on groundbreaking climate-neutral car

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announces its intent to collaborate with Polestar in its industry-leading initiative Polestar 0. The goal is to develop a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

The "Polestar 0" project unites companies across the automotive supply chain to leverage innovation and collaboration to address the climate crisis and change the view of how to manufacture cars in a sustainable way. The collaboration is in line with Autoliv's commitment to be the first automotive safety supplier to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030 and aim for net-zero emissions across its supply chain by 2040.

Autoliv and Polestar intend to research and develop technology aiming at finding climate neutral solutions and innovations related to automotive safety such as pyrotechnics, textiles, and new generations of materials for airbags and seatbelts.

"We are happy and proud to join forces with Polestar. To reach our ambitious climate targets, we need to collaborate across the value chain. We are well-positioned to continue to support our partners and customers in achieving their sustainability goals," says Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

"It was clear from the start that this is not a solo-mission and we are very excited to present such a strong line-up of interested partners, all leaders within their fields, including Autoliv. We are leveraging innovation and collaboration to address the climate crisis," says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

More information about Autoliv's Sustainability and Climate commitment is found at www.autoliv.com.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3512294/1539202.pdf Autoliv to collaborate with Polestar on groundbreaking climate neutral car

View original content:

SOURCE Autoliv