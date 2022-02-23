BACKSTREET BOYS ANNOUNCE FOUR SHOWS AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE TO KICK OFF DNA WORLD TOUR 2022 APRIL 8, 9, 15 & 16 Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip this April with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The four performances, to be held April 8, 9, 15 and 16, will serve as the official kick off for their DNA World Tour 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

Please click here for admat and approved photo

The series of shows follows the pop juggernaut's record-breaking "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2017 to 2018, which was one of the fastest-selling shows in Las Vegas history and hosted the biggest audience in the history of the city's headlining residencies. The sold-out shows received rave reviews from fans and critics and attracted fans from all over the world.

A special presale for Fan Club members begins Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Visit www.backstreetboys.com for VIP meet and greet information.

ABOUT BACKSTREET BOYS

For 28 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Doobie Brothers, John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (slated to open Summer 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open at the end of 2022) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

BACKSTREET BOYS ANNOUNCE FOUR SHOWS AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE TO KICK OFF DNA WORLD TOUR 2022 APRIL 8, 9, 15 & 16 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.