Coencorp Wins Canadian Armed Forces Fuel Management System Contract

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Coencorp Consultant Corporation has been awarded a substantial contract to upgrade the fleet fuel management systems of five Canadian Forces Bases with its cloud-based SM2-FUEL fleet management solution . The Canadian military operates several bases across Canada with a fleet of vehicles totaling more than 60,000 units.

The Canadian military had operated the fuel management of their fleet with Coencorp's legacy desktop system for over twenty years. Over this time, the database had grown extensively which required increased IT maintenance. Another challenge for the military was their unique fuel management operational and reporting requirements. Because Coencorp's fuel management solution is designed and built in-house, they were able to customize it to meet the needs of the CFB bases. Updating the fuel management system was a concern for the military because they did not want to lose this level of customization and reporting. Coencorp's new cloud-based SM2-FUEL technology is capable of being implemented with strategic hardware updates and the support functions to move the database from a desktop version to a cloud-based alternative.

Coencorp's CEO, Mr. Ali Tavassoli comments, "This is a testament of Coencorp's technology, commitment to its user base and past product support for the hardware and software components. We are very pleased to continue to be a partner with the Canadian Armed Forces with their fleet fuel management objectives and we look forward to providing the level of service and unique customization our proud military requires."

The upgrade process will begin almost immediately with a projected completion date for the 5 designated bases by May of 2022.

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading manufacturer of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. They design, develop, manufacture, market, and support sophisticated hardware/software systems that deliver efficient management of fleets of 100 or more vehicles. Their mission is to contribute to their valued clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor cost, fuel consumption, and asset tracking & maintenance, through the intelligent use of Coencorp advanced automated hardware and software technologies.

Today, Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1000 sites, managing over 500,000 vehicles in various public or private organizations, including but not limited to municipalities, public transits, national defense, oil & gas operators and companies, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, telecom, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

