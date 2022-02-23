HOP OVER TO BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP® FOR GIFTS TO CELEBRATE EASTER

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the start of spring and find everything you need for Easter at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW)! Make Easter morning egg-stra special with the innovative Build-A-Basket online shopping experience and a new Egg Hunt set perfect for kids of all ages, and reimagine Easter gifts with the beloved PEEPS® plush bunnies available in a rainbow of colors and a Jumbo Rainbow option, new versions of the fan-favorite Spring Green Frog, and a broad assortment of Easter plush gifts for the whole family! Build-A-Bear is a one-stop shop for all your Easter needs; visit the Easter Giftshop online or stop by your local Workshop to make new springtime memories!

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

MAKE EASTER EASY WITH BUILD-A-BASKET

You know Build-A-Bear but have you heard about Build-A-Basket? Even the Easter Bunny approves of this new, innovative way to build baskets online in a few easy steps. Whether you live across the street or across the country, get everything you need to surprise them with a basket full of goodies on Easter morning and have their basket delivered right to their doorstep!

First, choose the basket from a wide assortment of plush baskets. With options like the fuzzy tie-dye Easter basket with a cute bunny face with floppy ears on the side, the Purple Pastel Heart Easter Basket with a white handle and a pastel rainbow heart in the center, the Spring Green Frog Easter Basket, and the Pink Unicorn Easter Basket, it's sure to be the most colorful basket at any egg hunt!

Then select a new furry friend – the baskets can fit one full-sized plush – and fun accessories like a Happy Easter tee, Easter Egg or Chocolate Bunny wristie, or bunny ears! Complete this sweet gift with a mini plush furry friend and special goodies like a frog or bunny eye mask, slap bracelet, or the brand-new Egg Hunt! With 24 individual pieces included, the Egg Hunt set has everything you need for a fun-filled spring activity! Choose from 4 mini plush and 8 mini clothing and accessory items to hide in the 12 plastic eggs. Children will love filling their baskets with the snuggly surprises awaiting them on the egg hunt!

You can also shop ready-to-go baskets in the Easter Giftshop for an easy and convenient shopping experience!

EGG-SELLENT GIFTS FOR EVERY-BUNNY THIS EASTER

Celebrate Easter with everyone's favorite plush bunny, Pawlette! This floppy-eared bunny makes the PAWfect addition to any Easter basket; available in traditional brown, Pawlette has been reimagined to put a little spring in your step with pastel purple and pastel blue options as well as the all new Pastel Swirl Pawlette™ with sparkly pink ears, paw pads, and super soft fur that's a swirl of pastel colors.

Looking for the perfect addition to Easter brunch? This fashionista is dressed to impress in her But First Brunch outfit or Bring on the Bubbly ensemble, complete with a plush PAWsecco! Check out more must-have gifts at THE BEAR CAVE, where guests can find unique and specially designed plush for adults.

Hop into fun springtime adventures with Build-A-Bear Buddies Pink Pawlette™ with her bright pink fur, floppy ears and sparkly gold paw pads! These mini plush are just the right size for nestling inside Easter baskets full of eggs and other goodies. Or go BIG with Jumbo Pawlette! With her huge hugs, this giant plush bunny probably won't fit in any Easter basket but makes for a one-of-a-kind Easter surprise! Add a bow and plush Easter egg wristie to make this the ultimate Easter gift.

Turn any furry friend into a colorful bunny with the fuzzy tie-dye bunny suit! This adorable costume will have your furry friend hopping down the bunny trail in style. Or dress your furry friend in its Sunday best with the Bunny Skirt Set or I'm So Eggstra Shirt!

HOP INTO SPRINGTIME WITH NEW, TOAD-ALLY FUN FROGS

Hoppy Swirls Frog looks toad-ally cool with its tie-dye fur! This groovy looking frog is ready to make the leap into your collection. Its soft fur is a cool swirl of purple, blue and green colors. Make your Hoppy Swirls Frog even more unique by personalizing with the outfits, sounds and scents of your choice!

Not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE froggy faces make this Spring Green Frog Deluxe Easter Basket gift set the hoppiest of all time! Make their Easter basket LEAP to the next level with Spring Green Frog, its mini frog friend and its matching green and fuzzy frog Easter basket. The basket also includes a unique frog slap bracelet and frog eye mask for additional froggy fun.

BRING HOME A SWEET PEEPS® TREAT THAT LASTS FOREVER

Get ready to cuddle up with the sweetest friend this Spring as the iconic PEEPS® Brand returns to Build-A-Bear Workshop! Sweeten the season and add to your PEEPS® plush collection! The original PEEPS® Pink Bunny, PEEPS® Blue Bunny, PEEPS® Yellow Bunny, and PEEPS® Rainbow Bunny return with the PEEPS® Lavender Bunny, PEEPS® Orange Bunny, and PEEPS® Green Bunny new this year. Brighten any Easter basket with these adorable plush; PEEPS® fans will love their signature bunny ears and festive colors!

Give them the biggest hugs ever with the Jumbo Rainbow PEEPS® Bunny! Inspired by the beloved sweet marshmallow treat, this extra cuddly plush bunny has sparkly rainbow fur and large bunny ears PEEPS® fans know and love. It's a hugely fun way to add PEEPSONALITY® to the season!

Your PEEPS® Bunny is sure to have the sweetest of dreams when dozing off in the cute PEEPS® pajama outfit. The sleeper and matching sleep mask feature an all-over PEEPS® pattern to delight candy lovers of all ages. The sleeper is just the right size for your PEEPS® Bunny plush!

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT

Start your Easter shopping early and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift. Check out the Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. Include your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Or visit the online Bear Builder, a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony!

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered! Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home, or if you're in a hurry to get your new furry friend, select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop. Select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it!

Build-A-Bear has also partnered with Klarna to offer "pay in four" to spread the cost of your gifts into four interest-free payments and stay on top of your budget!

More information about Build-A-Bear Valentine's Day furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

