Instacart and Lowe's Announce Same-Day Delivery of Home Improvement Products

SAN FRANCISCO and MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) today announced a partnership to pilot same-day delivery in as fast as one hour. Customers can now have approximately 20,000 Lowe's items, including small home appliances, building supplies, light fixtures, garden and outdoor essentials, and more, delivered from the store to their door. Same-day Lowe's delivery via Instacart is initially available in Boston and Charlotte, with plans to expand in the coming months.

Lowe's is the first dedicated home improvement partner available on the Instacart marketplace, addressing a growing consumer need as both home improvement product purchases and demand for online delivery continue.

"People across North America have shown they're embracing the 'do it yourself' mentality, and demand for home improvement essentials on our platform grew by more than 50 percent in 2021 compared to 2020," said Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart. "Today, we're proud to welcome Lowe's to the Instacart marketplace, delivering essential items customers need to complete their projects without leaving their homes. We're excited to help Lowe's connect with consumers in a new way, and we look forward to growing our partnership over the coming months."

"Online is a key piece of our omnichannel strategy, and the combination of Lowe's home improvement expertise and Instacart's ability to help deliver right to your door within hours offers a new, convenient way to shop," said Mike Shady, Lowe's senior vice president of online. "As we explore a suite of solutions to meet our customers' same-day and next-day delivery needs, this partnership is enhancing the customer experience and providing the choices today's customers demand."

To begin shopping from Lowe's for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers in Charlotte and Boston can visit www.instacart.com/lowes-home-improvement or select the Lowe's storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery timeframe. Customers can follow along and live chat with their shopper in real-time as needed.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

