KIND Urges Americans to Stop Eating KIND Bars With its latest nationwide nutrition campaign, KIND is encouraging the consumption of whole, fresh foods over its own packaged offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Snacks , a company committed to providing people with both nutrient-dense products and the health information they need to make informed food decisions, is calling on Americans to eat fresh, whole foods, such as whole nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruit and grains, instead of packaged foods - including its own snacks which all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient like nuts, whole grains or fruit. As part of KIND's latest nutrition initiative to educate people that its snacks are a runner-up option to snacking on whole foods on their own, KIND will be focusing on making fresh, whole foods more convenient for Americans in a number of ways.

Starting today, KIND will be providing consumers with its newest - and healthiest - offering yet: The KIND® Whole Fruit and Nut Box. Just as it disrupted and elevated the bar aisle with snacks made with nutrient dense ingredients, KIND's latest offering will help make fresh, real foods more accessible for Americans. The box will be filled with fresh fruit, raw nuts and seeds, and will available exclusively on kindsnacks.com, while supplies last.

"There's a time and place for eating a KIND bar, but we believe it should never replace eating the whole, fresh foods that are essential to staying healthy," says Russell Stokes, CEO at KIND. "Since our founding, we've always advocated for nutrition transparency and encouraged people to eat better, even if that means buying raw almonds and fresh apples over our bars."

To further advocate for the prioritization of recommended, nutrient dense foods and in celebration of National Nutrition Month, KIND will stop selling its packaged snacks on kindsnacks.com on March 1st and 2nd while encouraging consumers to purchase its KIND® Whole Fruit and Nut Box instead.

"According to the CDC, only about 12% of American adults are eating enough fruits and vegetables,"1 says Sammi Brondo, Registered Dietitian and KIND spokesperson. "Instead, they are relying on easy, convenience foods that usually don't contain the same, important nutrients as fresh produce. KIND's efforts will be a small, but highly effective way to help in our nationwide effort to make fruits and vegetables more easily accessible and readily consumed."

To celebrate its new offering and continued nutrition commitment, the company also unveiled a faux KIND bar-filled vending machine in the heart of New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood, where upon 'purchase' of one of its snacks, the machine opens and transports shoppers into The Secret KIND Farmers Market, where they can fill their baskets free-of-charge with fresh, whole produce like fruits and vegetables - not packaged snacks.

For years, KIND has championed nutrition and challenged the status quo, from petitioning the FDA to update its labeling regulations to empowering people to make better, informed choices about their eating patterns. KIND has raised the bar for health and wellness by:

To visit The Secret KIND Farmers Market in New York City, stop by 9 West 8th street on February 23rd and February 24th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Please note proof of vaccination, mask wearing, and social distancing will be required for your safety and the safety of all visitors.

About KIND

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Our family of over 100 snacks all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, such as nuts, whole grains or fruit, and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube .

