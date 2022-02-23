Lupin Announces Executive Leadership Change, Dr. Fabrice Egros to assume Corporate Development responsibilities as President, Corporate Development & Growth Markets

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today changes to its executive team with Dr. Fabrice Egros assuming responsibilities for Global Corporate Development as President, Corporate Development and Growth Markets. Dr. Egros takes over the Corporate Development role from Alan Butcher departing from the Company on February 28, 2022. Dr. Egros will lead the development and execution of the Company's inorganic growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, business development, in-licensing arrangements, and related matters. He will continue to lead business in LATAM and Asia regions in this new role.

"We are very pleased to announce Fabrice taking over responsibilities for Corporate Development in addition to the Growth Markets business. With Fabrice's leadership and demonstrated success in growing Lupin's business through both organic and inorganic initiatives, we are well positioned to deliver on our growth aspirations. We thank Alan for his contribution to our organization and wish him well for the future," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

For the past over six years, Dr. Egros has played an integral role in Lupin, leading businesses across both Growth and Developed markets. His extensive cross-border experience as well as successful experience with acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and partnerships will be an asset to Lupin in this new role.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and the Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

