Moore Kuehn Encourages TSEM, EPAY, GCP, and SEAC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM)

Tower has agreed to merge with Intel Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Tower shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash per share.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

A proxy statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Thomas Bravo's acquisition of Bottomline Technologies. Upon completion of the merger, Bottomline Technologies shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash per share.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP)

A proxy statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Saint-Gobain's acquisition of GCP. Upon completion of the merger, GCP shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash per share.

SeaChange International, Inc.(NASDAQ GS: SEAC)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Triller's acquisition of SEAC. Upon completion of the merger, SEAC shareholders will own only 2.3% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC