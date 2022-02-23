Pipeline Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Workday Ventures

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline, an award-winning startup focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to increase financial performance of companies by closing the intersectional gender equity gap (gender PLUS race/ethnicity PLUS age), announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and joined the Workday Software Partner program .

By integrating with Workday Human Capital Management , Pipeline will expand its ability to help organizations address inequity in the employee lifecycle and accelerate their timeline to gender parity. This partnership will provide HR teams with invaluable insights and recommendations, and the ability to take immediate action.

"It's critical that organizations have the tools they need to help identify and address equity gaps in their workforce," said Mark Peek, managing director and head of Workday Ventures. "Pipeline's technology can help companies improve gender equity, while also leveraging the data and insights needed to proactively take action to mitigate bias."

Pipeline's cloud-based AI platform helps companies assess, address and take action against intersectional gender biases. By analyzing hiring, pay, performance, potential, and promotion data, Pipeline helps organizations quickly identify internal areas of inequity to promote decision making aimed at making intersectional gender equity (120 intersectional cohorts) attainable and provides actionable recommendations focused on improving financial performance for the organization, as well as growth for the individual.

"The pandemic widened the intersectional gender equity gap across the world," said Katica Roy, founder and CEO of Pipeline. "Our partnership with Workday, a world-class enterprise software company and leader in human resources and financial management, allows us to help organizations accelerate equity and close the gender equity gap in this lifetime."

Pipeline's research found that for every 10% increase in intersectional gender equity, organizations realize a 1-2% percent increase in revenue, thus creating a significant opportunity in the marketplace.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is an award-winning technology company that increases the financial performance of companies by closing the intersectional gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and take action against intersectional gender inequity costing the U.S.$3.4 trillion in lost economic opportunity. A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear timeline for return on investment. This issue is not only about good sense, it's also about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to drive progress toward a more equitable world. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com .

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in areas including employee engagement and talent acquisition, integration and robotic process automation, strategic sourcing and spend analytics, and financial management.

