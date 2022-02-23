State Recognizes Rockline for Three Million Safe Work Hours in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing along with the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission have recognized the associates in the company's Russellville, Arkansas manufacturing plant for reaching three million safe work hours without a lost day of work.

"It is a tremendous achievement for our associates to have reached three million hours of safe work without a lost day," said Denise LeMaster, environmental health and safety manager for Rockline's Russellville facility. "Our team is always looking for ways to improve our operations and our associates work very hard to not only keep themselves safe, but to look out for one another."

The award is a part of the State of Arkansas' overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

"Our associates are 100 percent engaged in our culture of safety and reaching this amazing achievement, spanning a period of time stretching over nearly seven years, is a testament to their dedication to creating a safe work environment," said Mark Clarke, general manager of the Russellville facility. "Every member of our team works hard each day to prevent incidents before they happen and this award shows that they are succeeding in that effort."

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

