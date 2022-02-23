Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thomson Reuters to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference

Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)(PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters  
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

