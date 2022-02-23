Three Steward Partners Global Advisory Partners Named to America's Top Women Wealth Advisors List

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), applauds the three advisor partners named to the Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2022. The more than 1,300 women advisors who qualified for inclusion in this sixth annual ranking collectively manage $1.9 trillion in client assets.

"We are very proud of Liana, Judy, and Amy, and offer our sincere congratulations to them on this well-deserved recognition," said Doug Kentfield, President, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners Global Advisory. "Steward Partners has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last few years in the face of unprecedented challenges due to the hard work and intense client focus that these three women, and all our advisors, share. This honor from Forbes is a tribute not just to these three outstanding advisors, but also to the teams they work with every day."

The Steward Partners Global Advisory advisors being honored by Forbes are:

Liana Poodiack, CFP®—Managing Director, Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Judy Rubin, CFP®, CDFA®—Partner, Managing Director & Wealth Manager, St. Louis, MO

Amy Sabin —Partner, Managing Director, Dallas, TX

Liana Poodiack, CFP® is Managing Director and Wealth Manager at The Poodiack Wealth Management Group of Steward Partners, a family-owned and operated firm based in Keene, New Hampshire. She began her career as a financial advisor in 1998 having previously been a bank branch manager and joined Steward Partners in 2016. This honor is the third time Liana has been recognized by Forbes. Last year she was named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List, and in 2020 to the list of America's Top Women Advisors.

Judy Rubin CFP®, CDFA® is Partner, Managing Director & Wealth Manager Plaza Advisory Group affiliated with Steward Partners in St. Louis. She has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Having begun her career working with institutional clients such as pension funds, mutual fund companies, and hedge funds, she chose to follow her passion of helping families directly by focusing her practice on financial planning and private client wealth management. She is both a Certified Financial PlannerTM and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and was previously named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2020 List.

Amy Sabin is Partner and Managing Director with The Sabin Group at Steward Partners in Dallas. A veteran of more than 25 years in financial services and with Steward Partners since 2019, she takes a very client-centered approach as she looks to provide bespoke portfolios that can best meet each client's individual financial goals. This is the first such honor for Amy Sabin.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus, Morristown and Somerville, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, McLean, McLean II, Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Mequon, WI. Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,400 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.18 trillion as of 7/31/21.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

About Forbes/SHOOK Research

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: wealth advisors with a minimum of 7 years of experience, client impact, industry experience, review of best practices and compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Research Summary (As of February, 2022) 34,500 nominations were received, based on thresholds (9,850 Women) 18,465 Advisors were invited to complete the online survey. 13,549 Advisors were interviewed by telephone. 2,610 Advisors were interviewed in-person at the Advisors' location and 1,203 were Advisor web based interviews. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

