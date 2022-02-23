Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd)
To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662 or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
shats.avner@zin.com

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458457/ZIM_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-on-wednesday-march-9-2022-301488463.html

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

