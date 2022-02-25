SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ZWS, SUNS, TLMD, and APR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS), in connection with the proposed merger of ZWS with Elkay Manufacturing Company ("Elkay"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5 million shares of ZWS, which will result in Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% of the combined company and current ZWS shareholders owning 71% of the combined company. If you own ZWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zws

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. Upon closing, current SUNS shareholders will own approximately 22.8% of the combined company. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLMD's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of TLMD common stock that they hold. If you own TLMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tlmd

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Owens & Minor, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, APR shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each share of APR common stock that they hold. If you own APR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apr

