Ardalyst Announces Zero Trust Architecture Solution Through All-Threat™ Campaign

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a series of high-profile cyber breaches, the Biden administration issued an Executive Order (EO) in May 2021 to strengthen cybersecurity across the federal government. In February 2022, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released the "Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Security Principles" memo. It lays out strategic goals to move the federal government to a Zero Trust Architecture and requires agencies to develop a plan to implement zero trust architecture with each agency being required to designate a Zero Trust lead.

Ardalyst is proud to announce a concerted effort – relying on collaboration with partners at Mandiant and Microsoft – to deliver an All-Threat™ Strategy approach to Zero Trust Architectures as a means of assisting government agencies and federal contractors in achieving cyber resiliency.

This effort will establish a Zero Trust-based security system, recognizing that security systems themselves can be breached.

The EO makes clear that Zero Trust tenets will be built into any software the federal government acquires or that its contractors use. The EO mandates a review of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to accomplish that. Changes to FAR and likewise, DFARS, mean that to continue to do business with the DoD, defense contractors will need to incorporate Zero Trust Architecture into their communication and collaboration platforms.

Agencies are now required to achieve specific zero trust security goals by the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. It applies across the five pillars – Identity, Devices, Network, Applications and Data.

The Ardalyst All-Threat™ Zero-Trust Architecture is an intelligence-led approach to protecting your organization against all tiers of cyber threats in an assumed hostile environment.

The All-Threat offering is a wholistic approach that integrates inferred system-integrity checks and balances between Microsoft's Zero Trust Architecture, Endpoint Security and Mandiant's Threat Intelligence to create a layered security environment that is resilient against different tiers of adversarial threats.

Ardalyst is based in Annapolis, Md. By partnering with our customers to truly understand their unique environment and cybersecurity posture, Ardalyst leverages decades of experience and expertise in cyber operations and resiliency engineering to deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity program that is cost-effective, aligned to your mission and guaranteed to meet your compliance requirements. We replace uncertainty with understanding.

