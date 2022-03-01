Trial Attorney Charla Aldous, Partner at Aldous \ Walker LLP, has been inducted into D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame.

Charla Aldous Inducted into D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame Trial Attorney Charla Aldous, Partner at Aldous \ Walker LLP, has been inducted into D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame.

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charla Aldous, a nationally recognized Civil Trial Lawyer and Partner at Aldous \ Walker LLP, has another impressive achievement to add to her list: inclusion in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame.

Aldous\Walker (PRNewsfoto/Aldous \ Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list recognizes attorneys known for providing unparalleled counsel. For the first time this year, the publication has set aside an elite group of lawyers to honor in its newly established Hall of Fame. Of the 50 attorneys in the inaugural class, including Aldous, all have been named to the Best Lawyers in Dallas at least 15 times.

For Charla Aldous, the honor is warranted.

As Partner at Aldous \ Walker LLP, Aldous has cultivated a reputation as one of the most accomplished civil litigators in the nation. She is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an elite trial lawyer group with membership limited to the top 100 plaintiffs' trial attorneys, and is routinely selected to publications like Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America year after year. Most recently, Aldous received the Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.

In addition to her many honors and accolades, Aldous has recovered millions in compensation for her clients. She's litigated numerous high-profile, precedent-setting cases and has achieved record results against some of the largest corporations in the country. In November, Aldous \ Walker was again included in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings with two Tier 1 rankings in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law.

For more information about Charla Aldous and her firm, visit www.AldousLaw.com

Media Contact:

Charla Aldous

caldous@aldouslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aldous Walker LLP