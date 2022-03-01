COHN & DUSSI, LLC JOINS TRALA AS NEWEST ASSOCIATE MEMBER

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Renting and Leasing Association (TRALA) is proud to announce that Cohn & Dussi, LLC has joined as its newest Associate Member.

Cohn & Dussi, LLC is a full-service Boston-based law firm. For more than 25 years, the firm has built a reputation for excellence in practice areas that include collection on breach of equipment lease, finance and rental agreements, workouts, litigation, bankruptcies, replevins, real estate, documentation, and other general matters. They are uniquely positioned to meet the specific needs of equipment lease, finance and rental entities due to their expertise in the space, and their powerful national attorney network that supports a national footprint, using alternative fee arrangements such as contingency fee and flat fee options — with hourly reserved for non-routine matters.

"We're happy to welcome Cohn & Dussi, LLC as the newest member of TRALA," said Jake Jacoby, TRALA President and CEO. "Having legal resources able to help our members with respect to existing and future lease agreements is a definite value added for all involved. We look forward to a great partnership with Cohn & Dussi."

Lewis Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi, LLC adds: "The partnership with TRALA and its members is a natural fit due to our over 25 years of experience handling default situations associated with trucks and trailers. We offer a cost-effective national solution that solves the challenges associated with a fragmented legal system. Like our clients, we are in it for the long haul."

About TRALA

Based in Alexandria, VA, TRALA is a voluntary, nonprofit national trade association organized in 1978 to provide the unified and focused voice for the truck renting and leasing industry. TRALA's membership includes nearly 500 leasing and rental firms and 100 suppliers that make up nearly the entire truck renting and leasing industry. TRALA members purchase approximately 30 percent of all Class 2 through 8 over-the-road commercial trucks and tractors operating in the U.S. today. You can now reach TRALA on Facebook @TRALAorg, Twitter @TRALAorg, and LinkedIn @TRALA.

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com and connect on LinkedIn @Cohn&Dussi.

