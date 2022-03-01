Complete Recovery Corporation Acquires Waypoint Resource Group

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Fortune 500 companies need to retrieve rented equipment, they often outsource the process to reverse-logistics specialists. Now they can do much more. Complete Recovery Corporation, a leading asset recovery service provider recently acquired Waypoint Resource Group a Texas-based financial company who provides key management services for accounts receivables. Clients can now outsource accounts receivable activities start to finish with one entity.

We've been doing this work for 19 years and are excited to add recovery of unpaid receivables to our quiver of offerings

Nestled in the heart of Utah's growing technology community (widely known as Silicon Slopes), Complete Recovery connects innovation with market need. "We've been doing this work for 19 years and are excited to add the recovery of unpaid receivables to our quiver of offerings for our amazing clients," says Merlin Jensen, CEO of Complete Recovery. "Recovery, whether equipment like a modem or an unpaid bill, requires sensitivity and skill. What many see as a scary task, is instead—when done right—an incredible opportunity for retention and growth."

The acquisition accelerates Complete Recovery's ambitious service goals because Waypoint employees specialize in reviving delinquent accounts while maintaining customer relationships. "We're excited to be part of Complete Recovery's expansion," says Waypoint senior vice-president, Danen Shiek. "Since we work with many of their clients already, we've seen their personable approach to righting accounts. It's a perfect match."

Combining talent and expertise means that there will be more options for all Complete Recovery and Waypoint clients. While increased governmental regulations make it harder for companies to contact delinquent account holders (for example the method and frequency a company may contact an account holder is regulated), Complete Recovery now simplifies the process by bringing all the tools and best practices under one roof.

To find out how your company can outsource equipment recovery and/or accounts receivable efforts, visit CompleteRecoveryCorp.com.

About Complete Recovery Corporation: Founded in 2003, Complete Recovery is a multinational leader in asset recovery, customer retention, and now account collections. As an Inc. 5000 company five years straight, Complete Recovery is also recognized as a four-time, Top 100 fastest-growing Utah company by Silicon Slopes.

About Waypoint Resource Group: Based in Austin, Texas, Waypoint provides an alternate approach to recovering uncollected revenue in nonperforming portfolios. Operating within a compliance-centric environment, Waypoint leverages nearly four decades of soft-skilled customer engagement experience.

