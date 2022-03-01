Delinea Extends Cloud Suite to Enable Centralized Management of Linux User Groups

Cloud Suite now enables customers to add users from cloud directories to existing local groups on Linux systems for more efficient, secure access

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced new capabilities of Cloud Suite that enhance seamless access for local groups on Linux systems. Customers can now add users from cloud directories (ex. Active Directory, LDAP, Okta, Azure AD, etc.) to existing local Linux groups, solving long-standing efficiency and management challenges by simplifying and improving central policy management. With a centralized administrative experience, Delinea customers now experience greater efficiency in controlling access to mission-critical workloads.

On Windows and Linux machines, local user groups collect user accounts into manageable units, streamlining access management. However, when systems run into the hundreds or thousands, managing local groups on each system becomes untenable. Windows benefits from Active Directory groups for centralized management, where groups have scope over multiple servers in a domain or forest. On Linux, no native equivalent exists, resulting in operational overhead and the potential to over-provision users, increasing the risk of a data breach.

"Cloud Suite now solves a huge identity and access management (IAM) and PAM challenge for IT and DevOps teams by centralizing administration of both user identity and local group memberships," said Jon Kuhn, SVP of product management at Delinea. "As members are centrally defined in the platform, they are dynamically added to the appropriate local groups ensuring local data and file access permissions are enforced. This added functionality continues to extend the principles of just-in-time and just-enough-access across hybrid and cloud infrastructures, which is increasingly business-critical for elastic environments where resources continuously fluctuate and ease-of-use is paramount."

"As we move toward centralized management and governance, Delinea solutions aim to support large-scale cloud transformation initiatives requiring a modern approach to PAM due to new hybrid cloud dynamics," Kuhn continued.

The group membership management capabilities of Cloud Suite now also offer an ancillary benefit of increased security by making rapid, responsive group membership permissions changes during a cybersecurity incident. For example, during a breach in progress, administrators can disable certain groups to cut off access to a specific Linux machine or account, thereby removing the bad actor's access and preventing lateral movement.

Other new capabilities in the Delinea Cloud Suite 22.1 release include:

To address increasing non-human privileged access, Cloud Suite also now leverages the platform and the Cloud Suite Client on the machine to perform privileged tasks without logging in. Predefined tasks can be executed on a system remotely, dependent on their identity and entitlements and successful login to the platform.

Delinea Gateway Connectors now support Windows Server 2022.

