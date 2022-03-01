InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for the Finger (AAT-4662)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to use touch screens, key pads and other electronics at the grocery store, bank and other public locations," said an inventor, from Union City, Ga., "so I invented the SAFER TOUCH. My design could help to protect the user against germs and infectious diseases such as the coronavirus."

The invention protects the finger against germs when using public touch screens, key pads, etc. It also can be easily stored on a keychain, in a pocket or purse, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

