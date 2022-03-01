InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick and Easy Tool for Cutting Pizzas (AVZ-1996)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and time-saving way to cut an entire pizza," said an inventor, from Reno, Nev., "so I invented the QUICK PIZZA CUTTER. My design ensures that uniform slices are cut every time."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to cut a pizza into a plurality of equal size slices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a knife or a traditional hand wheel. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pizza parlors, restaurants and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1996, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

