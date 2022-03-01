PDI Acquires GreenPrint to Offer More Retailers Loyalty-Based Carbon Offset Programs, Establishing PDI Sustainability Solutions to Support an Evolving Industry

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has acquired GreenPrint (www.greenprint.eco), the corporate sustainability solutions leader. GreenPrint will become the foundation of the newly established PDI Sustainability Solutions practice, leveraging the company's expertise to continue building a portfolio that improves business results through eco-minded innovations.

The acquisition of GreenPrint will help PDI customers advance their sustainability objectives.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GreenPrint provides "sustainability as a service" to increase consumer loyalty, sales, and profitability for clients around the world. As innovators of carbon offset programs, GreenPrint offers both turnkey and custom solutions that help companies meet their sustainability goals while enhancing their brand value. PDI retail customers can now offer consumers an opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint while fueling, as GreenPrint programs award carbon offsets based on the purchase of petroleum at the pump through a proprietary processing and reporting portal.

Participating consumers will see their sustainable contribution and impact grow over time, as the loyalty-based program makes an ongoing investment in verified carbon offset efforts such as reforestation, landfill gas capture, renewable energy, and other green initiatives. GreenPrint carbon offset programs follow industry-leading certifications and standards. To add further credibility and effectiveness, all calculations and offsetting claims are certified by a top-five global accounting firm.

"The acquisition of GreenPrint, with the proven, tangible impact its programs make, is a meaningful addition that will help our customers advance their sustainability objectives," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI. "By investing in GreenPrint and other forward-looking innovations under the umbrella of PDI Sustainability Solutions, we can connect brands and retailers with consumers who share a vision for an environmentally responsible future."

PDI Sustainability Solutions will include existing technologies built by PDI, such as EV charge price optimization algorithms, to support the evolution of the c-store and wholesale petroleum industries. PDI is also developing integration opportunities for GreenPrint across its Consumer Engagement solutions, including the Fuel Rewards® program, GasBuddy app, and the PDI portfolio of white label loyalty programs.

"When PDI looked at ways it could support consumers in sustainable actions at the pump and in the c-store, GreenPrint rose to the top," revealed Mark Coffey, SVP and General Manager of Consumer Programs at PDI. "GreenPrint is recognized for making sustainability actions simple and effective. This creates a strong sense of consumer goodwill and loyalty that aligns powerfully with the leading loyalty programs PDI currently provides."

Together with PDI, GreenPrint will continue as the sustainability partner behind reduced emissions programs for brands that include Marathon, Stop & Shop, Twice Daily, Maxol, The GIANT Company, and many others. Today, GreenPrint helps reduce emissions on over one billion gallons of fuel annually across thousands of retail locations and over 100,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 15 countries.

"GreenPrint is a pioneer in purpose-driven loyalty and invented the concept of offering carbon offset gasoline at the pump as a bridge to the future and a way to build consumer loyalty," said Pete Davis, Co-Founder and CEO at GreenPrint. "Today, we are thrilled to join PDI to expand and extend our efforts."

Before co-founding GreenPrint, Davis founded and led numerous other loyalty and rewards programs across the retail, hospitality, and payments sectors and is renowned as an innovator of retail and rewards technology. Davis, GreenPrint Co-Founder and President Trenton Spindler, and the GreenPrint team will join PDI as part of the acquisition, where they will remain focused on sustainability and loyalty.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint is a global environmental technology company, offering sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% for the Planet, GreenPrint's turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty— making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025.

