Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

In describing the Company's 2021 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results in a number of areas throughout 2021. We raised our regular dividend from $0.25 per quarter to $0.28 per quarter and declared $0.09 of additional dividends all of which we covered with realized earnings. We also generated $20.8 million of realized gains after taxes from our equity portfolio. We finished 2021 with a record level of originations and we are continuing to see many quality investment opportunities. During the year we invested $395 million and since year end, we have invested an additional $42 million."

Net investment income $5.12 $0.26

$19.78 $1.01

$4.99 $0.26

$21.99 $1.13























Core net investment income (1) 6.53 0.33

23.75 1.22

5.43 0.28

22.40 1.15























Net realized gain (loss) on investments 17.11 0.88

23.71 1.22

(7.69) (0.40)

(10.13) (0.52)























Loss on debt extinguishment - -

(0.54) (0.03)

- -

- -























Provision for taxes on realized gain





















on investments in taxable subsidiaries (2.28) (0.12)

(2.96) (0.15)

- -

Total realized income(2) $19.95 $1.02

$40.53 $2.08

$(2.70) $(0.14)

$11.86 $0.61























Distributions(3) (1.18) (0.06)

(22.22) (1.14)

- -

(22.40) (1.15)























Net unrealized appreciation





















(depreciation) on investments (10.80) (0.55)

(6.93) (0.36)

19.61 1.01

8.56 0.44























Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized





















depreciation (appreciation) on investments 1.10 0.06

0.51 0.03

(0.10) (0.01)

(0.22) (0.01)























Net increase in net assets resulting





















from operations $10.25 $0.53

$33.57 $1.72

$16.81 $0.86

$20.20 $1.04























Weighted average shares outstanding 19,500,866

19,489,750

19,486,003

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)

























As of

As of















12/31/2021

12/31/2020











Investments at fair value

$772.9

$653.4











Total assets

$821.3

$674.9











Net assets

$285.1

$273.4











Shares outstanding

19,517,595

19,486,003











Net asset value per share

$14.61

Q4-21

YTD-21

Q4-20

YTD-20

















New investments

$144.0

$387.3

$64.8

$152.0 Repayments of investments

(164.0)

(287.6)

(46.4)

(128.8) Net activity

$(20.0)

$99.7

$18.4

As of

As of















12/31/2021

12/31/2020

























Number of portfolio company investments

73

66 Number of debt investments

55

51









Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)







Cash

7.4%

7.8% PIK

0.2%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

8.0%

8.3%









Weighted average yield on total investments (2)







Cash

6.9%

7.4% PIK

0.2%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

7.5%

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $63.7 million and $56.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $43.9 million and $34.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $13.2 million and $11.1 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.5 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $2.9 million and $(0.4) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $18.7 million and $16.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.8 million, income tax totaled $1.1 million and $0.8 million, and other expenses totaled $3.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net investment income was $19.8 million and $22.0 million, or $1.01 and $1.13 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $2.9 million and $(0.4) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.1 million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 would be $ 23.75 million, or $ 1.22 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income would have been $ 22.40 million, or $ 1.15 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, of $(6.9) million and $8.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains (losses) of $23.7 million and $(10.1) million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $33.6 million and $20.2 million, or $1.72 per common share and $1.04 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $250.0 and $230.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 for both years. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $177.3 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the for the year ended December 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $76.1 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $101.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our credit facility and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our credit facility.

Distributions

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.06 per share and $1.14, respectively ($1.2 million and $22.2 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of an aggregate of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company ("RIC") and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we declared a $0.06 supplemental dividend to be paid in the first quarter of 2022. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.00 and $1.15 per share, respectively ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $1.0 million of the dividends declared in 2021 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains.

Recent Portfolio Activity

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we funded $144.0 million in 9 new and 13 existing portfolio companies and received $164.0 million from 13 repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:

On October 12, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 28, 2021, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan of Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 29, 2021, we invested $13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of SIB Holdings, LLC a provider of fixed cost reduction services. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On November 1, 2021, we invested $8.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.5 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Infolinks Media Buyco, LLC an advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On November 1, 2021, we invested $1.1 million in the first lien term loan of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On November 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Adams Publishing Group, LLC for total proceeds of $4.3 million.

On November 3, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Premiere Digital Services, Inc. for total proceeds of $12.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.1 million gain. On the same day, we invested $14.4 million in the first lien term loan and $0.6 million in the unfunded revolver of the company.

On November 9, 2021, we invested $7.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Ledge Lounger, Inc. a provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On November 10, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of TechInsights, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.

On November 18, 2021, we committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of CompleteCase, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On November 19, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of BW DME Acquisition, LLC for total proceeds of $16.7 million. We also received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of BW DME Holdings, LLC for total proceeds of $0.4 million and $7.9 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $6.0 million gain.

On November 22, 2021, we invested $6.9 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.5 million in the unfunded revolver of Madison Logic, Inc., an existing portfolio company. On the same day, we received $0.7 million in realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.2 million gain.

On November 23, 2021, we invested $15.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.5 million in the unfunded revolver of ArborWorks Acquisition LLC a professional tree care firm. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On November 23, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Lynx FBO Operating, LLC for total proceeds of $14.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.2 million gain.

On November 24, 2021, we invested $0.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.2 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On November 30, 2021, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan Time Manufacturing Acquisitions, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received $2.7 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million gain.

On December 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Convergence Technologies, Inc. for total proceeds of $17.2 million. We also received $2.2 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.6 million gain.

On December 15, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien last out term loan and last out delayed draw term loan of FB Topco, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.

On December 17, 2021, we invested $13.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of HV Watterson Holdings, LLC a provider of emergency & disaster response, facility management, and environmental services to corporate clients. Additionally, we invested $1.1 million in the equity of the company.

On December 22, 2021, we invested $16 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of U.S. Expediters, LLC, a reseller of CPAP machines and accessories. Additionally, we invested $1.4 million in the equity of the company.

On December 27, 2021, we received $0.6 million in full realization on the equity of Wise Parent Company, LLC, resulting in a $0.6 million gain.

On December 28, 2021, we invested $10.6 million in first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C., an online education platform for retail investors. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

On December 28, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Xanitos, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On December 30, 2021, we invested $16.7 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC, a provider of plumbing solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On December 31, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans and delayed draw term loan of Munch's Supply LLC for total proceeds of $15.4 million. In addition, we received $3.0 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.5 million gain.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2021

On February 1, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BLP Buyer, Inc., a distributor of lifting solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 7, 2022, we invested $5.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Service Minds Company, LLC, a provider of residential electrical services.

On February 10, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 15, 2022, we invested £10.0 million pounds sterling ($13.5 million dollars) in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of Oracle-focused IT services. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 24, 2022, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BDS Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced marketing services.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of March 1, 2022 was $202.3 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed Debentures as of March 1, 2022 was $260.0 million.

Dividend Declared

On January 13, 2022, the Company's Board declared a monthly dividend of $0.0933 per share for each of January, February, and March, totaling $0.28 per share in the aggregate for the first quarter of 2022.





















Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share 1/13/2022

1/27/2022

1/28/2022

2/15/2022

$ 0.0933 1/13/2022

2/24/2022

2/25/2022

3/15/2022

$ 0.0933 1/13/2022

3/30/2022

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$ 0.0933

Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2021 dividends. The information is posted on the website under "Tax Information" (https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/tax-information/).

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM, Central Standard Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.



For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 888-394-8218 (domestic). Use passcode 9879227. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, March 11, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9879227. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.



For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $785,005,957 and $658,628,966, respectively) $ 772,873,326

$ 653,424,495

Cash and cash equivalents

44,174,856



18,477,602

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

536,105



215,929

Interest receivable

2,944,599



2,189,448

Other receivables

54,752



25,495

Deferred tax asset

151,278



—

Deferred offering costs

14,888



90,000

Prepaid expenses

512,214



487,188



Total Assets $ 821,262,018

$ 674,910,157 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 98,102,973

$ 48,307,518

Credit Facility payable

175,451,116



171,728,405

SBA-guaranteed debentures

244,615,903



173,167,496

Dividends payable

1,171,059



—

Management fees payable

3,454,225



2,825,322

Income incentive fees payable

1,749,130



681,660

Capital gains incentive fees payable

3,388,151



521,021

Interest payable

3,693,662



2,144,085

Unearned revenue

529,726



523,424

Administrative services payable

386,368



391,491

Deferred tax liability

—



359,590

Income tax payable

3,269,514



724,765

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

338,958



174,731



Total Liabilities $ 536,150,785

$ 401,549,508



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 285,111,233

$ 273,360,649 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,517,595 and 19,486,003 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,518

$ 19,486

Paid-in capital

274,559,121



276,026,667

Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)

10,532,594



(2,685,504)



Net Assets $ 285,111,233

$ 273,360,649



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 821,262,018

$ 674,910,157



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.61

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























For the

For the

For the





year year

year





ended ended

ended





December 31, December 31,

December 31,





2021 2020

2019 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income $ 61,536,686

$ 55,350,781

$ 56,895,990

Other income

2,142,308



1,307,533



2,015,899



Total Investment Income $ 63,678,994

$ 56,658,314

$ 58,911,889 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees $ 13,169,606

$ 11,084,450

$ 9,703,706

Valuation fees

313,437



290,445



265,103

Administrative services expenses

1,798,966



1,781,603



1,691,764

Income incentive fees

3,043,470



2,527,813



5,809,672

Capital gains incentive fees

2,867,131



(359,892)



799,876

Professional fees

1,082,917



950,716



1,040,011

Directors' fees

315,000



394,816



383,000

Insurance expense

482,140



384,774



352,382

Interest expense and other fees

18,721,058



15,950,087



14,976,024

Income tax expense

1,102,374



771,134



903,905

Other general and administrative expenses

1,006,428



890,465



547,637



Total Operating Expenses $ 43,902,527

$ 34,666,411

$ 36,473,080



Net Investment Income $ 19,776,467

$ 21,991,903

$ 22,438,809

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated



















investments $ 23,710,167

$ (10,129,859)

$ 19,565,903

Loss on debt extinguishment $ (539,250)

$ —

$ —

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation



















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (6,928,160)

$ 8,555,274

$ (15,501,951)

Net change in unrealized appreciation



















on non-controlled, affiliated investments $ -

$ -

$ 2,185

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation



















(appreciation) on investments $ 510,868

$ (224,877)

$ (66,760)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments $ (2,957,220)

$ —

$ —



Net Increase in Net Assets





















Resulting from Operations $ 33,572,872

$ 20,192,441

$ 26,436,001



Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted $ 1.01

$ 1.13

$ 1.23



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting





















from Operations Per Share—basic and diluted $ 1.72

$ 1.04

$ 1.45



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock





















Outstanding—basic and diluted

19,489,750



19,471,500



18,275,696



Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted $ 1.14

$ 1.15

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS



























































Common Stock









Accumulated









Number



Par



Paid-in



undistributed









of shares



value



capital



surplus (deficit)



Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2018 15,953,810

$ 15,954

$ 228,160,491

$ (3,331,438)

$ 224,845,007 Net investment income -



-



-



22,438,809



22,438,809 Net realized gain on non-controlled,



























non-affiliated investments -



-



-



19,565,903



19,565,903 Net change in unrealized depreciation on



























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments -



-



-



(15,501,951)



(15,501,951) Net change in unrealized appreciation on



























non-controlled, affiliated investments -



-



-



2,185



2,185 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation



























on investments -



-



-



(66,760)



(66,760) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(366,375)



366,375



- Distributions from net investment income -



-



-



(10,000,000)



(10,000,000) Distributions from net realized capital gains -



-



-



(15,038,173)



(15,038,173) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 3,177,936



3,178



44,322,975



-



44,326,153 Balances at December 31, 2019 19,131,746

$ 19,132

$ 272,117,091

$ (1,565,050)

$ 270,571,173 Net investment income -



-



-



21,991,903



21,991,903 Net realized loss on non-controlled,



























non-affiliated investments -



-



-



(10,129,859)



(10,129,859) Net change in unrealized appreciation on



























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments -



-



-



8,555,274



8,555,274 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation



























on investments -



-



-



(224,877)



(224,877) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(1,090,064)



1,090,064



- Distributions from net investment income -



-



-



(22,402,959)



(22,402,959) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 354,257



354



4,999,640



-



4,999,994 Balances at December 31, 2020 19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income -



-



-



19,776,467



19,776,467 Net realized gain on non-controlled,



























non-affiliated investments -



-



-



23,710,167



23,710,167 Loss on debt extinguishment

















(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized depreciation on



























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments -



-



-



(6,928,160)



(6,928,160) Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation



























on investments -



-



-



510,868



510,868 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

















(2,957,220)



(2,957,220) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(1,861,213)



1,861,213



- Distributions from net investment income -



-



-



(21,201,567)



(21,201,567) Distributions from net realized capital gains -



-



-



(1,014,420)



(1,014,420) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 31,592



32



393,667



-



393,699 Balances at December 31, 2021 19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























For the year

For the year For the year





ended

ended ended





December 31,

December 31, December 31,





2021

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 33,572,872

$ 20,192,441

$ 26,438,186

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets



















from operations to net cash used in operating activities:



















Purchases of investments

(387,281,160)



(152,007,165)



(246,438,384)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

287,639,512



128,627,422



128,206,318



Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

6,928,160



(8,555,274)



15,499,766



Increase in investments due to PIK

(939,030)



(664,992)



(415,933)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(2,412,991)



(2,098,788)



(1,774,469)



Deferred tax (benefit) provision

(510,868)



224,877



66,760



Amortization of loan structure fees

518,930



647,872



519,995



Amortization of deferred financing costs

444,153



333,316



332,407



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

1,088,132



701,068



623,900



Net realized (gain) loss on investments

(23,703,499)



10,129,859



(19,565,903)



Loss on debt extinguishment

539,250



-



-

Changes in other assets and liabilities



















(Increase) decrease in interest receivable

(755,151)



725,262



873,974



(Increase) decrease in other receivables

(29,257)



—



59,751



Increase in prepaid expenses

(25,026)



(118,967)



(23,600)



Increase in management fees payable

628,903



129,542



511,805



Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable

1,067,470



(936,849)



(318,029)



Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable

2,867,130



(359,892)



799,875



(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable

(5,123)



(21,787)



21,087



Increase (decrease) in interest payable

1,549,577



(178,229)



458,748



Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

6,302



(36,344)



149,175



Increase (decrease) in income tax payable

2,544,749



(192,235)



600,908



Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

164,227



(28,730)



87,559 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities $ (76,102,738)

$ (3,487,593)

$ (93,286,104)



Cash flows from Financing Activities



















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 449,515

$ 4,794,994

$ 45,862,239



Sales load for commons stock issued

(2,489)



(18,169)



(1,015,127)



Offering costs paid for common stock issued

(53,327)



(95,681)



(503,042)



Stockholder distributions paid

(21,044,928)



(24,341,646)



(24,678,113)



Repayment of notes payable

(48,875,000)



-



-



Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

100,000,000



-



-



Financing costs paid on notes payable

(2,237,835)



-



-



Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures

73,500,000



15,500,000



11,000,000



Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures

(3,139,725)



(577,425)



(467,850)



Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(136,219)



(1,880,099)



(246,589)



Borrowings under Credit Facility

268,700,000



120,950,000



245,750,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(265,360,000)



(108,500,000)



(183,750,000)



Partial share redemption

-



(94)



755 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 101,799,992

$ 5,831,880

$ 91,952,273 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 25,697,254

$ 2,344,287

$ (1,333,831)

Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period

18,477,602



16,133,315



17,467,146 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 44,174,856

$ 18,477,602

$ 16,133,315 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense $ 15,099,656

$ 14,441,061

$ 13,035,976

Income and excise tax paid

1,445,000



940,000



280,000

Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

-



228,943



-

Increase (decrease) in dividends payable

1,171,059



(2,167,630)



360,060

(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs

(75,112)



90,000



(18,673)

Gain on conversion of equity investment

6,668



-



Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Year

Quarter



ended

ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 Net investment income $19,776,467

$5,116,721

Capital gains incentive fee $2,867,131

$1,026,559

Income tax expense $1,102,374

$383,505 Core net investment income(1) $23,745,972

Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $1.01

$0.26 Core net investment income per share(1) $1.22

$0.33











