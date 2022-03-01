Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
In describing the Company's 2021 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results in a number of areas throughout 2021. We raised our regular dividend from $0.25 per quarter to $0.28 per quarter and declared $0.09 of additional dividends all of which we covered with realized earnings. We also generated $20.8 million of realized gains after taxes from our equity portfolio. We finished 2021 with a record level of originations and we are continuing to see many quality investment opportunities. During the year we invested $395 million and since year end, we have invested an additional $42 million."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Q4-21
YTD-21
Q4-20
YTD-20
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$5.12
$0.26
$19.78
$1.01
$4.99
$0.26
$21.99
$1.13
Core net investment income (1)
6.53
0.33
23.75
1.22
5.43
0.28
22.40
1.15
Net realized gain (loss) on investments
17.11
0.88
23.71
1.22
(7.69)
(0.40)
(10.13)
(0.52)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
(0.54)
(0.03)
-
-
-
-
Provision for taxes on realized gain
on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(2.28)
(0.12)
(2.96)
(0.15)
-
-
-
-
Total realized income(2)
$19.95
$1.02
$40.53
$2.08
$(2.70)
$(0.14)
$11.86
$0.61
Distributions(3)
(1.18)
(0.06)
(22.22)
(1.14)
-
-
(22.40)
(1.15)
Net unrealized appreciation
(depreciation) on investments
(10.80)
(0.55)
(6.93)
(0.36)
19.61
1.01
8.56
0.44
Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized
depreciation (appreciation) on investments
1.10
0.06
0.51
0.03
(0.10)
(0.01)
(0.22)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting
from operations
$10.25
$0.53
$33.57
$1.72
$16.81
$0.86
$20.20
$1.04
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,500,866
19,489,750
19,486,003
19,471,500
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S GAAP measures.
(3)
In 2021, fourth quarter dividends were declared in the third quarter.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Investments at fair value
$772.9
$653.4
Total assets
$821.3
$674.9
Net assets
$285.1
$273.4
Shares outstanding
19,517,595
19,486,003
Net asset value per share
$14.61
$14.03
Q4-21
YTD-21
Q4-20
YTD-20
New investments
$144.0
$387.3
$64.8
$152.0
Repayments of investments
(164.0)
(287.6)
(46.4)
(128.8)
Net activity
$(20.0)
$99.7
$18.4
$23.2
As of
As of
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Number of portfolio company investments
73
66
Number of debt investments
55
51
Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)
Cash
7.4%
7.8%
PIK
0.2%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.4%
0.5%
Total
8.0%
8.3%
Weighted average yield on total investments (2)
Cash
6.9%
7.4%
PIK
0.2%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.4%
0.5%
Total
7.5%
7.9%
(1)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt and other income producing investments, including cash, PIK interest, and the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(2)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $63.7 million and $56.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $43.9 million and $34.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $13.2 million and $11.1 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.5 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $2.9 million and $(0.4) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $18.7 million and $16.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.8 million, income tax totaled $1.1 million and $0.8 million, and other expenses totaled $3.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net investment income was $19.8 million and $22.0 million, or $1.01 and $1.13 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.
The capital gains incentive fee of $2.9 million and $(0.4) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.1 million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 would be $ 23.75 million, or $ 1.22 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income would have been $ 22.40 million, or $ 1.15 per share.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, of $(6.9) million and $8.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains (losses) of $23.7 million and $(10.1) million, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $33.6 million and $20.2 million, or $1.72 per common share and $1.04 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $250.0 and $230.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 for both years. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $177.3 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.
For the for the year ended December 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $76.1 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $101.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our credit facility and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our credit facility.
Distributions
During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.06 per share and $1.14, respectively ($1.2 million and $22.2 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of an aggregate of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company ("RIC") and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we declared a $0.06 supplemental dividend to be paid in the first quarter of 2022. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.00 and $1.15 per share, respectively ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $1.0 million of the dividends declared in 2021 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains.
Recent Portfolio Activity
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we funded $144.0 million in 9 new and 13 existing portfolio companies and received $164.0 million from 13 repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:
On October 12, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On October 28, 2021, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan of Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On October 29, 2021, we invested $13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of SIB Holdings, LLC a provider of fixed cost reduction services. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.
On November 1, 2021, we invested $8.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.5 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Infolinks Media Buyco, LLC an advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.
On November 1, 2021, we invested $1.1 million in the first lien term loan of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On November 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Adams Publishing Group, LLC for total proceeds of $4.3 million.
On November 3, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Premiere Digital Services, Inc. for total proceeds of $12.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.1 million gain. On the same day, we invested $14.4 million in the first lien term loan and $0.6 million in the unfunded revolver of the company.
On November 9, 2021, we invested $7.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Ledge Lounger, Inc. a provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.
On November 10, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of TechInsights, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.
On November 18, 2021, we committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of CompleteCase, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On November 19, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of BW DME Acquisition, LLC for total proceeds of $16.7 million. We also received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of BW DME Holdings, LLC for total proceeds of $0.4 million and $7.9 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $6.0 million gain.
On November 22, 2021, we invested $6.9 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.5 million in the unfunded revolver of Madison Logic, Inc., an existing portfolio company. On the same day, we received $0.7 million in realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.2 million gain.
On November 23, 2021, we invested $15.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.5 million in the unfunded revolver of ArborWorks Acquisition LLC a professional tree care firm. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On November 23, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Lynx FBO Operating, LLC for total proceeds of $14.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.2 million gain.
On November 24, 2021, we invested $0.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.2 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., an existing portfolio company.
On November 30, 2021, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On December 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan Time Manufacturing Acquisitions, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received $2.7 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million gain.
On December 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Convergence Technologies, Inc. for total proceeds of $17.2 million. We also received $2.2 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.6 million gain.
On December 15, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien last out term loan and last out delayed draw term loan of FB Topco, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.
On December 17, 2021, we invested $13.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of HV Watterson Holdings, LLC a provider of emergency & disaster response, facility management, and environmental services to corporate clients. Additionally, we invested $1.1 million in the equity of the company.
On December 22, 2021, we invested $16 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of U.S. Expediters, LLC, a reseller of CPAP machines and accessories. Additionally, we invested $1.4 million in the equity of the company.
On December 27, 2021, we received $0.6 million in full realization on the equity of Wise Parent Company, LLC, resulting in a $0.6 million gain.
On December 28, 2021, we invested $10.6 million in first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C., an online education platform for retail investors. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.
On December 28, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Xanitos, Inc., an existing portfolio company.
On December 30, 2021, we invested $16.7 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC, a provider of plumbing solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.
On December 31, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans and delayed draw term loan of Munch's Supply LLC for total proceeds of $15.4 million. In addition, we received $3.0 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.5 million gain.
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2021
On February 1, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BLP Buyer, Inc., a distributor of lifting solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.
On February 7, 2022, we invested $5.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Service Minds Company, LLC, a provider of residential electrical services.
On February 10, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On February 15, 2022, we invested £10.0 million pounds sterling ($13.5 million dollars) in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of Oracle-focused IT services. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.
On February 24, 2022, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BDS Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced marketing services.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of March 1, 2022 was $202.3 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed Debentures as of March 1, 2022 was $260.0 million.
Dividend Declared
On January 13, 2022, the Company's Board declared a monthly dividend of $0.0933 per share for each of January, February, and March, totaling $0.28 per share in the aggregate for the first quarter of 2022.
Declared
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount per Share
1/13/2022
1/27/2022
1/28/2022
2/15/2022
$
0.0933
1/13/2022
2/24/2022
2/25/2022
3/15/2022
$
0.0933
1/13/2022
3/30/2022
3/31/2022
4/15/2022
$
0.0933
Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2021 dividends. The information is posted on the website under "Tax Information" (https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/tax-information/).
PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $785,005,957 and $658,628,966, respectively)
$
772,873,326
$
653,424,495
Cash and cash equivalents
44,174,856
18,477,602
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
536,105
215,929
Interest receivable
2,944,599
2,189,448
Other receivables
54,752
25,495
Deferred tax asset
151,278
—
Deferred offering costs
14,888
90,000
Prepaid expenses
512,214
487,188
Total Assets
$
821,262,018
$
674,910,157
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,102,973
$
48,307,518
Credit Facility payable
175,451,116
171,728,405
SBA-guaranteed debentures
244,615,903
173,167,496
Dividends payable
1,171,059
—
Management fees payable
3,454,225
2,825,322
Income incentive fees payable
1,749,130
681,660
Capital gains incentive fees payable
3,388,151
521,021
Interest payable
3,693,662
2,144,085
Unearned revenue
529,726
523,424
Administrative services payable
386,368
391,491
Deferred tax liability
—
359,590
Income tax payable
3,269,514
724,765
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
338,958
174,731
Total Liabilities
$
536,150,785
$
401,549,508
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
285,111,233
$
273,360,649
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares
authorized; 19,517,595 and 19,486,003 issued and outstanding,
respectively)
$
19,518
$
19,486
Paid-in capital
274,559,121
276,026,667
Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)
10,532,594
(2,685,504)
Net Assets
$
285,111,233
$
273,360,649
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
821,262,018
$
674,910,157
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.61
$
14.03
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the
For the
For the
year
year
year
ended
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2019
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
61,536,686
$
55,350,781
$
56,895,990
Other income
2,142,308
1,307,533
2,015,899
Total Investment Income
$
63,678,994
$
56,658,314
$
58,911,889
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
13,169,606
$
11,084,450
$
9,703,706
Valuation fees
313,437
290,445
265,103
Administrative services expenses
1,798,966
1,781,603
1,691,764
Income incentive fees
3,043,470
2,527,813
5,809,672
Capital gains incentive fees
2,867,131
(359,892)
799,876
Professional fees
1,082,917
950,716
1,040,011
Directors' fees
315,000
394,816
383,000
Insurance expense
482,140
384,774
352,382
Interest expense and other fees
18,721,058
15,950,087
14,976,024
Income tax expense
1,102,374
771,134
903,905
Other general and administrative expenses
1,006,428
890,465
547,637
Total Operating Expenses
$
43,902,527
$
34,666,411
$
36,473,080
Net Investment Income
$
19,776,467
$
21,991,903
$
22,438,809
Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments
$
23,710,167
$
(10,129,859)
$
19,565,903
Loss on debt extinguishment
$
(539,250)
$
—
$
—
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation
on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
(6,928,160)
$
8,555,274
$
(15,501,951)
Net change in unrealized appreciation
on non-controlled, affiliated investments
$
-
$
-
$
2,185
Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation
(appreciation) on investments
$
510,868
$
(224,877)
$
(66,760)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
$
(2,957,220)
$
—
$
—
Net Increase in Net Assets
Resulting from Operations
$
33,572,872
$
20,192,441
$
26,436,001
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.01
$
1.13
$
1.23
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.72
$
1.04
$
1.45
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock
Outstanding—basic and diluted
19,489,750
19,471,500
18,275,696
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.14
$
1.15
$
1.36
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Common Stock
Accumulated
Number
Par
Paid-in
undistributed
of shares
value
capital
surplus (deficit)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2018
15,953,810
$
15,954
$
228,160,491
$
(3,331,438)
$
224,845,007
Net investment income
-
-
-
22,438,809
22,438,809
Net realized gain on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
19,565,903
19,565,903
Net change in unrealized depreciation on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(15,501,951)
(15,501,951)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on
non-controlled, affiliated investments
-
-
-
2,185
2,185
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation
on investments
-
-
-
(66,760)
(66,760)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
(366,375)
366,375
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
-
-
-
(15,038,173)
(15,038,173)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
3,177,936
3,178
44,322,975
-
44,326,153
Balances at December 31, 2019
19,131,746
$
19,132
$
272,117,091
$
(1,565,050)
$
270,571,173
Net investment income
-
-
-
21,991,903
21,991,903
Net realized loss on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(10,129,859)
(10,129,859)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
8,555,274
8,555,274
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation
on investments
-
-
-
(224,877)
(224,877)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
(1,090,064)
1,090,064
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(22,402,959)
(22,402,959)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
354,257
354
4,999,640
-
4,999,994
Balances at December 31, 2020
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,685,504)
$
273,360,649
Net investment income
-
-
-
19,776,467
19,776,467
Net realized gain on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
23,710,167
23,710,167
Loss on debt extinguishment
(539,250)
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
-
-
-
(6,928,160)
(6,928,160)
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation
on investments
-
-
-
510,868
510,868
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
(2,957,220)
(2,957,220)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
(1,861,213)
1,861,213
-
Distributions from net investment income
-
-
-
(21,201,567)
(21,201,567)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
-
-
-
(1,014,420)
(1,014,420)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
31,592
32
393,667
-
393,699
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the year
For the year
For the year
ended
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
33,572,872
$
20,192,441
$
26,438,186
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets
from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(387,281,160)
(152,007,165)
(246,438,384)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
287,639,512
128,627,422
128,206,318
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
6,928,160
(8,555,274)
15,499,766
Increase in investments due to PIK
(939,030)
(664,992)
(415,933)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,412,991)
(2,098,788)
(1,774,469)
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(510,868)
224,877
66,760
Amortization of loan structure fees
518,930
647,872
519,995
Amortization of deferred financing costs
444,153
333,316
332,407
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
1,088,132
701,068
623,900
Net realized (gain) loss on investments
(23,703,499)
10,129,859
(19,565,903)
Loss on debt extinguishment
539,250
-
-
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in interest receivable
(755,151)
725,262
873,974
(Increase) decrease in other receivables
(29,257)
—
59,751
Increase in prepaid expenses
(25,026)
(118,967)
(23,600)
Increase in management fees payable
628,903
129,542
511,805
Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable
1,067,470
(936,849)
(318,029)
Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable
2,867,130
(359,892)
799,875
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(5,123)
(21,787)
21,087
Increase (decrease) in interest payable
1,549,577
(178,229)
458,748
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
6,302
(36,344)
149,175
Increase (decrease) in income tax payable
2,544,749
(192,235)
600,908
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
164,227
(28,730)
87,559
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(76,102,738)
$
(3,487,593)
$
(93,286,104)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
449,515
$
4,794,994
$
45,862,239
Sales load for commons stock issued
(2,489)
(18,169)
(1,015,127)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(53,327)
(95,681)
(503,042)
Stockholder distributions paid
(21,044,928)
(24,341,646)
(24,678,113)
Repayment of notes payable
(48,875,000)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
100,000,000
-
-
Financing costs paid on notes payable
(2,237,835)
-
-
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
73,500,000
15,500,000
11,000,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(3,139,725)
(577,425)
(467,850)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(136,219)
(1,880,099)
(246,589)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
268,700,000
120,950,000
245,750,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(265,360,000)
(108,500,000)
(183,750,000)
Partial share redemption
-
(94)
755
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
101,799,992
$
5,831,880
$
91,952,273
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
25,697,254
$
2,344,287
$
(1,333,831)
Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period
18,477,602
16,133,315
17,467,146
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
44,174,856
$
18,477,602
$
16,133,315
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
15,099,656
$
14,441,061
$
13,035,976
Income and excise tax paid
1,445,000
940,000
280,000
Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
-
228,943
-
Increase (decrease) in dividends payable
1,171,059
(2,167,630)
360,060
(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs
(75,112)
90,000
(18,673)
Gain on conversion of equity investment
6,668
-
-
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income
(Unaudited)
Year
Quarter
ended
ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Net investment income
$19,776,467
$5,116,721
Capital gains incentive fee
$2,867,131
$1,026,559
Income tax expense
$1,102,374
$383,505
Core net investment income(1)
$23,745,972
$6,526,785
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$1.01
$0.26
Core net investment income per share(1)
$1.22
$0.33
