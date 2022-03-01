Troutman Pepper Grows Top-Ranked Energy Practice with Addition of Partner Mindy McGrath in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda "Mindy" McGrath, a leading attorney with extensive knowledge of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Natural Gas Act, and state regulatory matters, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Energy Practice Group in Charlotte, NC as a partner. She joins the firm from McGuireWoods.

Mindy McGrath, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

McGrath advises public and private companies and utilities on regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters before the FERC and state public utility commissions. She frequently counsels clients with asset management and supply agreements and provides FERC compliance training to gas and electric utilities.

"Mindy is an experienced and well-regarded natural gas regulatory attorney at both the federal and state level," said Partner Amie Colby, chair of the firm's Regulatory and Finance Department. "Mindy's addition to our Energy team will strengthen our premier natural gas practice and allow Troutman Pepper to continue to provide the highest level of expertise and service to our clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mindy to our firm and growing team in Charlotte," said Walter Fisher, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Charlotte office, which now has more than 60 attorneys. "Her arrival will benefit our energy clients seeking regulatory, compliance, and enforcement counsel, and we are excited to have her on board."

McGrath also has an active pro bono practice. She volunteers with the Council for Children's Rights and partners with Safe Alliance to represent victims of domestic violence. She earned her J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Energy Practice Group," McGrath said. "The team's expertise aligns well with my practice, and I am looking forward to working together to help our energy clients navigate a challenging regulatory environment."

Troutman Pepper has one of the premier energy groups in the country, with more than 140 attorneys focused on the energy sector, including regulatory, project finance, tax, environmental, litigation, construction, and real estate attorneys. The firm is a preeminent member of the highly specialized FERC bar with sought-after expertise representing electric, natural gas, and hydropower clients on the industry's most pressing issues. Earlier this year, Law360 named Troutman Pepper a 2021 "Energy Practice Group of the Year." The firm earned the "2020 Energy Law Firm of the Year" distinction from U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, private equity, and real estate, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP