2022 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R) TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL GENDER DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION KICKS OFF IN NORTH AMERICA Coca-Cola, Kroger, Spin Master, BIC, Bureau Veritas and Diageo lead on day of best practices sharing on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Be your own hero, be more intentional and deliberate, get out of your comfort zone, design the life and career you want. Own it. Focus on purpose, values and principles," were some of the pieces of advice offered by C-Suite leaders across industries at House of Rose Professional's (HORP) 2022 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on Feb 28, 2022 as part of the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® through North America, Europe, Asia, Australia New Zealand and Africa in 2022. The 2022 North America Edition was a day of best practice sharing on leadership, diversity & inclusion (especially gender diversity) and success amongst North America's most successful organizations led by The Coca-Cola Company, Kroger, Spin Master, BIC, Bureau Veritas and Diageo.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"Be your own hero. Make sure you are comfortable with your own choices. Celebrate success when you get it right. Catch yourself when you are happy. Try to be better. Experiment with different things. Learn as much as you can when you're younger," advised Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company.

"Focus on your purpose, values and principles and make this the basis of all you do. The scarcest resource in the world today is leadership. That along with a Company's culture and purpose, values and principles are what make a difference," shared Bob McDonald, former Secretary Veterans Affairs and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (retired), The Procter & Gamble Company.

"Design the life and career you want. Take credit for what you bring to the table. Own it. How does your personal vision in life sync with your company's vision?" challenged Kristal Howard, Director, head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Kroger.

"Set objectives that you can achieve. What gets measured gets done. Recognize that when you're trying to drive change, you have to be deliberate––so be deliberate on setting achievable goals. Focus on building strong relationships and workplace champions. And most of all, having the right attitude is the key to success. Skills can be developed on the job," shared Shawn Till , EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America.

"Be more intentional about sponsoring women and getting women into critical roles. Create a space for women to thrive and get opportunities. If one woman can do it many more can. Women typically want to be 100% ready for a role. Whereas men may not have all of the skillsets but will put their hands up for the role. We have to change this. A company that sees diversity and values it positions itself to win," shared Valerie Love, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, The Coca-Cola Company.

"Search and reapply. Don't ever hesitate to reach out to your network to understand how they handled a particular situation and then reapply their learning to your own situation and context versus trying to reinvent the wheel," advised Tara Deakin, Chief People Officer, Spin Master.

"Be the support, be that advocate for women in leadership. Be the wingman and step in to support when needed. Encourage and support women leaders before, during and after meetings. Start small (on gender diversity & inclusion) but focus on making progress," Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC shared as he addressed male leaders at the summit.

"Recognize women's strengths and value them as that leads to growth. Hidden talent (not having a pipeline of female talent) is both an excuse and a symptom. There is room at the top for everybody," encouraged Paula Dart, VP Global eCommerce Diageo.

"Get out of your comfort zone and you will continue to learn and grow. Don't stay in the same lane even though you are comfortable. Get out and take risks. Address the brick wall," shared Helen Bradley, CHRO and Executive Committee Member, Bureau Veritas.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women is inspired by the book "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (2014) by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, HORP. The summit serves as a strategic pillar of HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - the 10-year global initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion with the ambitious goal of quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd: "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, more attractive as employers and to customers and deliver better results on innovation, corporate social responsibility and compliance. Gender diversity & inclusion at the C-Suite is therefore business-critical now more than ever before. Large organizations interested in accelerating their business impact and success can sign up as partners for MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD and leverage the learning and best practices of the world's best Companies."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 25000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) from over 350 international companies to greater success via its global services in the areas of Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women), Talent (Dream Job International® - the executive search vertical) and Transformation (CEOSmith® - the mentoring, coaching and reputation and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

The Break the ceiling touch the sky summit will next host its 2022 India Edition on Apr 19, 2022.

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

www.houseofroseprofessional.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.