Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Share Purchase by Campalier, the Company's Controlling Shareholder

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company") today announced that Campalier, S.A. de C.V. ("Campalier"), the Company's controlling share holder has purchased 321,964 shares of the Company in the open market for an approximate $4.8 million USD.

Campalier now holds approximately 53.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of Betterware.

Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman of the Board of Betterware and controlling shareholder at Campalier, stated, "We remain confident that our advantageous business model centered on three growth pillars of product innovation, business intelligence and technology has us positioned to deliver on our near-term growth objectives and pursue the significant opportunities we see ahead for the company to drive revenue at increasing rates of profitability in the future. The purchase announced today reflects our belief that our current share price does not reflect the underlying value of the business. We remain focused on the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and believe this has us poised to deliver consistent long-term profitable growth and increased value for our shareholders."

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogues per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

