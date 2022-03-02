Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28% to $7.1 million compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 13% to $13.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.0 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 4%, to $12.1 million, reflecting higher consulting, travel and marketing costs.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million or $(0.50) loss per common share compared to $7.8 million or $(1.27) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by an $11.4 million adjustment representing the intrinsic value of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued to TCM|Strategic Partners LLP that converted to common stock in December 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 11% to $26.5 million compared to $24.0 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio and from contracts with new customers, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased 18% to $57.6 million compared to $48.9 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting $6.2 million of non-recurring cost incurred under the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 upon his retirement and $1.1 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $50.3 million, reflecting higher consulting and recruiting costs, partially offset by lower compensation costs.

Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 21% to $39.9 million compared to $32.8 million in fiscal year 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Other income, net for fiscal year 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan in September 2021.

Net loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 7% to $34.8 million or $(2.11) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $32.5 million or $(3.41) loss per common share in fiscal year 2020. The loss per common share in fiscal year 2020 was impacted by the same $11.4 million adjustment noted above.

At December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $41.6 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Twelve Month Information





December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:































Service

$ 3,499



$ 2,899



$ 15,006



$ 13,881

Subscription



3,626





2,654





11,514





10,109

Total revenue



7,125





5,553





26,520





23,990

Cost of revenue:































Service



1,584





1,136





6,299





5,827

Subscription



586





559





2,478





2,107

Total cost of revenue



2,170





1,695





8,777





7,934

Gross profit:































Service



1,915





1,763





8,707





8,054

Subscription



3,040





2,095





9,036





8,002

Total gross profit



4,955





3,858





17,743





16,056

Gross profit margin:































Service



55%





61%





58%





58%

Subscription



84%





79%





78%





79%

Total gross profit margin



70%





69%





67%





67%



































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



4,568





4,428





20,433





18,845

Research, development and engineering



4,612





4,011





17,542





17,314

General and administrative



4,023





3,253





19,634





12,710

Total operating expenses



13,203





11,692





57,609





48,869



































Operating loss



(8,248)





(7,834)





(39,866)





(32,813)

Other income:































Gain on extinguishment of note payable



—





—





5,094





—

Other income (loss)



3





20





29





277

Other income, net



3





20





5,123





277



































Loss before income taxes



(8,245)





(7,814)





(34,743)





(32,536)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



1





(2)





(16)





(1)

Net loss

$ (8,244)



$ (7,816)



$ (34,759)



$ (32,537)

Beneficial conversion feature



—





(11,443)





—





(11,443)

Net loss attributable to common shares

$ (8,244)



$ (19,259)



$ (34,759)



$ (43,980)



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Loss per common share - basic

$ (0.50)



$ (1.27)



$ (2.11)



$ (3.41)

Loss per common share - diluted

$ (0.50)



$ (1.27)



$ (2.11)



$ (3.41)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



16,565





15,222





16,463





12,906

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



16,565





15,222





16,463





12,906



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$ 13,789



$ 19,696

Marketable securities (1)



19,537





58,032

Trade accounts receivable, net



6,368





3,907

Loan receivable from related party



2,001





—

Other current assets



2,316





2,197

Total current assets



44,011





83,832

Marketable securities (1)



8,292





—

Property and equipment, net



2,875





3,272

Intangibles, net



6,611





6,612

Goodwill



1,114





1,114

Other assets



1,973





2,198

Total assets

$ 64,876



$ 97,028



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 4,727



$ 2,827

Deferred revenue



2,989





3,002

Note payable, current



—





3,947

Total current liabilities



7,716





9,776

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



1,780





2,295

Note payable, long-term



—





1,118

Total liabilities



9,496





13,189



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock



50





50

Common stock



17





17

Additional paid-in capital



261,324





255,024

Accumulated deficit



(206,011)





(171,252)

Total shareholders' equity



55,380





83,839



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 64,876



$ 97,028





































(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $41,618 and $77,728 at December 30, 2021

and 2020, respectively.



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Month Information





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (34,759)



$ (32,537)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment



1,370





1,531

Amortization and write-off of intangibles



678





771

Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases



493





470

Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities



650





204

Gain on extinguishment of note payable



(5,032)





—

Stock-based compensation



11,936





9,115

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(2,647)





114

Other current assets



(119)





259

Other assets



(83)





(8)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



2,078





512

Deferred revenue



(10)





(199)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



(671)





(170)

Net cash used in operating activities



(26,116)





(19,938)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Loan to related party



(2,000)





—

Purchase of property and equipment



(966)





(1,020)

Capitalized patent costs



(606)





(612)

Maturities of marketable securities



82,076





42,951

Purchases of marketable securities



(52,523)





(75,583)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



25,981





(34,264)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



—





38,603

Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs



—





16,888

Exercise of stock options



—





5,922

Proceeds from note payable



—





5,032

Purchase of common stock



(5,772)





(3,760)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(5,772)





62,685



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$ (5,907)



$ 8,483





































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



77,728





36,817

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



41,618





77,728

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ (36,110)



$ 40,911



