INTRODUCING COOKSY: THE AI-ENABLED SMART KITCHEN "VIRTUAL SOUS CHEF" THAT TAKES THE GUESSWORK OUT OF COOKING

Ground-breaking technology that performs like a GPS for the kitchen is now available in the North American market

TUCSON, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cooking just got a lot easier, thanks to Cooksy, the latest in smart kitchen technology. This game-changing innovation for every level of home chef is now available for purchase following the brand's official launch at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) held in Orlando, Florida earlier this month from February 7-10, 2022. Designed with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence, Cooksy is the closest thing to having a master chef over your shoulder, helping to improve skills while perfecting culinary masterpieces over and over again. The Cooksy and Cooksy Pro are both now available for purchase at cooksy.com.

Cooksy, a ‘virtual sous chef’ that takes the guesswork out of cooking, is now available for purchase. Small but mighty, this revolutionary technology transforms the way people cook - at any skill level. (CNW Group/Cooksy) (PRNewswire)

Cooksy is easily mounted above your stove and watches your pan as you cook. "Think of Cooksy as a GPS for the kitchen. We rely heavily on turn-by-turn directions when we're driving. Cooksy provides similar real-time step-by-step visual direction for the cooking process," says Jeff Knighton, Founder & President, Cooksy. "With a combination of video, artificial intelligence, thermal imaging technology, and the use of a tablet or smartphone app, Cooksy takes the guesswork out of cooking and helps in consistently creating delicious meals."

Whether a beginner in the kitchen or a skilled home chef, Cooksy has the technology to advance culinary skills to the next level. For example, Cooksy analyzes the process and prompts the home cook, based on their progress, to adjust temperature, cooking time, and more.

Better Cooking Through Technology

Designed to subtly fit into any kitchen space, Cooksy's revolutionary technology transforms the way people cook – at any skill level. Visual and thermal sensors monitor food and pan temperatures across the entire cooking surface by the second, providing real-time feedback and enabling precision temperature control. With simple step-by-step video instructions available through the app, Cooksy helps you re-create recipes just like the original creator intended, resulting in the same delicious meal once completed. The Cooksy Pro also offers recording capabilities making this an ideal resource for "foodies" and those who love to show off their culinary creations. For those looking to curate and preserve family recipes shared over the generations, Cooksy Pro allows you to capture and save recipes the exact way your ancestors created them.

Breaking Down the COOKSY PRO:

Provides a birds-eye view of the entire cooking process, capturing every step

Records recipes with auto temperature and timing for each step, details that are typically challenging to capture with written recipes

Saves original recipes with premium-quality video and a detailed breakdown of instructions through digital recipe books and easy uploading for sharing through the Cooksy app and social media

Includes an impressive 13-megapixel visual camera

Features a Thermal Imaging Sensor – 80 x 62 array

Cooksy's mobile app is supported by both Apple and Android devices

Easily integrates with existing range hoods, downdrafts, exhaust fans, or over-the-range microwaves with quick and simple installation using a magnetic mount

No added bulky apparatus to clutter the kitchen space – the unit weighs only 11.1 oz and measures in at 3.94" x 3.94" x 1.14"

"Coming from 25 years of electrical engineering while having a personal passion for cooking, I often wondered how I could combine the two worlds," continues Knighton. "A master chef might spend years learning to understand when the surface temperature of food is too hot or cold based on cooking sounds or visual cues, but Cooksy effortlessly brings this level of knowledge to the everyday chef. It's a virtual helping hand you need in the kitchen ready to guide you every step of the way."

Available in three finishes - Black, Silver, Copper – to complement any kitchen design, Cooksy is now available at cooksy.com with the original Cooksy at an MSRP of $299 USD and the Cooksy Pro at an MSRP of $699 USD.

About Cooksy

Cooksy Corporation is a US-based company aiming to create state-of-the-art kitchen technology. Cooksy develops products for the modern-day home cook that are innovative, accessible, and affordable for the contemporary solutions they offer. Visit cooksy.com for more information.

