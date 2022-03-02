Nulogy Joins Zebra Technologies' PartnerConnect Partner Program

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy Corporation, a leading provider of collaborative supply chain solutions, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra PartnerConnect program. Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Nulogy joins as a Registered Independent Software Vendor (ISV), focusing on delivering digital supply chain solutions to its customers that include Zebra barcode scanners, label printers, and more.

Nulogy Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

By participating in Zebra's PartnerConnect program, Nulogy gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. Nulogy chose to join Zebra's PartnerConnect program for access to high quality solutions and greater market coverage to help increase growth and revenue, as well as Zebra's deep expertise in manufacturing and logistics solutions.

"As a PartnerConnect member, Nulogy now has access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra's global partner network and better meet the needs of our customers," said Hank Canitz, Vice President of Industry Solutions, Nulogy Corporation. "The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for us to differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to give a performance edge to the front line of business."

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, ISVs, systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy Zebra Technologies PartnerConnect Program (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Zebra Technologies Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation