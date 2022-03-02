UST Accelerates Digital Business Transformation for Enterprises with RISE with SAP - The achievement validates UST's global services capabilities that help enterprises unlock business value by leveraging SAP® solutions.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced its qualification to offer services in support of the RISE with SAP solution. RISE with SAP brings together what businesses need to pursue their digital transformation objectives and accelerate their move to the cloud while benefitting from the ability to begin their journey from their unique starting point. UST partners with SAP to help customers transform their businesses with the software and services they need to achieve greater speed, agility, and integration.

"At UST, we focus on helping our customers adopt standard best practices and reduce technical debt while leveraging the latest digital technologies," said Chris Botha, Senior Vice President and Global SAP Leader, UST. "UST is well-positioned to support its clients accelerate their digital business transformation and take their business-critical elements into the cloud with flexibility and innovation with RISE with SAP."

UST developed a portfolio of industry-leading tools, platforms, apps, and accelerators to drive value and differentiation for businesses adopting RISE with SAP. These include:

UST Rapid Readiness: A proven eight-stage, a pre-preparation framework for SAP S/4HANA ® that enhances the SAP Activate methodology and ensures that business drivers and pain points are mapped to capabilities for SAP S/4HANA ® Cloud. This also helps align landscape and cloud strategy while leveraging UST's happiness approach to human-centric digital development, all of which results in a clear roadmap for standardization, innovation, and a transformation business case.

UST Fast Start : An upgrade and cloud migration trial offering which enables enterprises to reduce risk in their migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The offering allows UST to upgrade and migrate businesses to our cloud as a trial, accelerating the ultimate journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

UST Evolve: Rapid migration of SAP ERP Central Component environments to SAP S/4HANA Cloud has become an essential component to most transformation journeys. UST Evolve is a hybrid migration framework leveraging UST accelerators and IP to accelerate the transformation.

As a partner qualified to provide services for RISE with SAP, UST works with SAP from the start to address a customer's unique needs to help ensure its success.

UST Global is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

