Above Food To Preview New Innovations Across Categories At Natural Products Expo West Above Food Brand & Plant-Based Dairy Innovator, Culcherd, Honored as NEXTY Finalist

REGINA, SK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First-of-its-kind, vertically integrated plant-based food company, Above Food Corp. (Above Food), is showcasing at Expo West for the first time in a major way, with seven of its brands previewing new innovations across categories, including plant-based dairy and a new gluten-free lineup of products.

Above Food (PRNewsfoto/Above Food) (PRNewswire)

Moreover, Above Food's portfolio brand, Culcherd , was honored this year as a finalist for the 2022 NEXTY Awards . Culcherd is a dairy alternative brand and leader in plant-based innovation that continuously pushes boundaries by offering chef-crafted, better-for-you butters and cheeses. Culcherd Everything Bagel Cheese was among a record number of nominations for the NEXTY Awards – nearly 1,100 products were entered for award consideration which was then narrowed down to 100 finalists.

"Culcherd Everything Bagel Plant-Based Cheese is a creamy, flavorful plant-based cheese that could hold its own on any cheese plate or as a bagel spread," said NEXTY . "Made with natural ingredients and traditional artisan processing methods, Culcherd is formulated using a special strain of bacteria that, when fermented, gives this plant-based cheese its distinct flavor while also making it rich in probiotics. All this yumminess is packaged in plastic-free, recyclable, and compostable packaging."

At Expo West, Culcherd will be introducing new and reformulated products plus new branding, accompanied by Above Food's namesake brand, Eat Up!, which will be previewing a gluten-free product line of oats, flours, baking mixes, bagels, and pizza crusts slated to launch July 2022. The plant-based platform will also be hosting a happy hour in the North Hall (Level 100, Booth N414) on Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PST where attendees will get a new look at the future of plant-based seafood – New Ocean.

The full lineup of Above Food brands that will be present at Expo West are as follows:

Culcherd: Making its U.S. debut

Eat Up!: Making its U.S. debut

New Ocean: First look at the new brand

Atlantic Natural Foods: Sampling Loma Linda, TUNO, Neat, Modern Menu

Farmer Direct Organic: Sampling core line, and new innovations

"Our exhibit is a culmination of the immense work and dedication that has gone into building the Above Food house of brands for the last few years," said Martin Williams, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Above Food. "We've put the utmost care into building, acquiring, and scaling brands that embody our values – always sustainable, traceable and nutritious."

Most recently, Above Food announced an agreement to acquire Sonic Milling Systems Ltd. (Sonic Milling), a food-technology company focused on developing disruptive processing techniques to create plant-based ingredients and products more cost effectively, using fewer resources, while also increasing the bioavailability of nutrients. This acquisition brings with it a full suite of proprietary intellectual property and global patent coverage for both core and recently developed ancillary technologies.

The acquisition also adds futuristic and scaled aseptic packaging infrastructure and capabilities to Above Food's technology stack. With recyclable shelf stable packaging launching later next year, Above Food's new Eco-Lean packaging line will enable synergies and advancements in packaging sustainability across its other shelf-stable consumer brands: Farmer Direct Organic, Loma Linda, and TUNO.

For more information on Above Food Brands, please visit AboveFood.com .

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD BRANDS INC.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West, and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's products are available online at https://shop.abovefood.com/ and in grocers across Canada and the USA. For more information about Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram (@above_food), Facebook (Above Food), and LinkedIn (Above Food).

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Above Food Corp., Above Food Brands Inc. was established in 2019 to develop and distribute premium whole plant alternatives to meat, dairy, bakery, and baby food, by creating delicious, densely nutritious consumer products and branded ingredients.

