COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.

Specifically, Ideal Systems will offer companies throughout APAC with access to Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite, Direct-to-Consumer Suite, Live Linear Suite, and VideoAI. Ideal Systems currently provides a range of media technology services, including consultation, design, installation, integration, as well as operational and maintenance support of state-of-the-art technology infrastructure across the APAC region. Ideal Systems has 12 offices across 8 countries, and services the broadcast video, cloud video, and audio visual (AV) markets with deployments across China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and other markets.

"While Comcast Technology Solutions provides a technology stack to manage premium video services worldwide, this new relationship with Ideal Systems should significantly extend our capabilities to better serve clients in the Asia Pacific region," said Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. "Ideal Systems has a proven record of serving broadcasters and video providers throughout APAC, and together we look forward to helping customers automate, secure, monetize, and scale their video businesses."

"Comcast Technology Solutions is renowned globally for powering video entertainment services for leading broadcasters, programmers, service providers, and brands," said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems SEA. "As such, we are very proud to offer Comcast Technology Solutions' industry-leading portfolio of solutions to help customers both simplify and scale their video efforts across APAC. Companies today want more efficient and flexible ways to deliver multi-screen, cloud-based video to viewers, and this new strategic relationship with Comcast Technology Solutions is aimed at meeting this growing demand."

APAC-based companies interested in learning more should contact CTS@idealsys.com. General information about Comcast Technology Solutions can be found at www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com. More details about Ideal Systems can be found at www.idealsys.com.

About Ideal Systems

With 12 offices across Asia, Ideal Systems is the region's largest broadcast and media systems integrator. Ideal is a multinational organization providing innovative Broadcast, Cloud, AV and NDI® solutions and consultancy to sectors including broadcasting, media, house of worship, corporate and government. Ideal Systems provide services that range from systems and business consultancy, cloud integration and systems design, systems deployment and support, building of media facilities to live broadcast services. Web: www.idealsys.com

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

